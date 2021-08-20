This vegetable paella is colorful, festive and quick enough for a weeknight

Some of the most gourmet and plant-powered dishes feature ... wait for it ... rice. OK, we know rice doesn't have the allure of steak or scallops for many people. But believe it or not, humble rice transforms into some seriously sexy dishes.
We're not talking about just any old rice. We're featuring arborio rice, an oval-shaped short-grain rice with a pearly white exterior. It's traditional in Italian risottos, and you can also use it to cook Spanish paella. The dishes are polar opposites in cooking method, and both are absolutely divine.
Paella is a traditional Spanish dish: It's showy, versatile and feels like a celebration every time. It's served right in the pan with a vibrant array of veggies, meat and seafood. While it's often made with short-grained bomba rice, arborio rice is easier to find in the United States and holds up well in paella, too.
A good paella maker knows the mantra, "do not stir." Do not even think about stirring your paella, or you'll end up with a gummy mess. Rather, set it and forget it: The broth cooks slowly through the rice, leaving a tender, saffron-scented delight behind. When making one-pot rice dishes such as paella, keep the following in mind:
- Measure and chop everything ahead of time. The upfront cooking goes quickly, so we like to have everything measured, chopped and ready to go.
- Pay attention to heat. If it's too high you'll get crunchy rice; too low and you'll get soggy rice. Pay close attention to the heat levels specified in the recipe and adjust accordingly.
- Center the pan. Make sure to keep the pan centered over the heat source for evenly cooked rice.
This paella is fit for a safe small-scale dinner party or a weeknight family meal. It uses traditional Spanish methods while employing cooking tools you already have in your kitchen – no paella pan required.
The bright jumble of veggies and yellow rice is a true showstopper. (Want to add seafood? Saute shrimp or scallops before you start the paella, then add them to the top with the quartered artichokes and sliced red peppers.)
Serve with a Spanish red or white wine (might we recommend a tempranillo or an albariño?) and a side of manchego cheese and olives.