This white chili with butternut squash brings comfort and balance

Let's talk about comfort food. My household has been in dire need of comfort lately, and my husband and I have been gravitating toward stereotypical American comfort food, meaning carbs and sweets and – jackpot! – carby sweets.
This is by no means a rant against carbs; I couldn't live without them. But the problem with some "comfort" food is that I don't always feel so comfortable after eating it – at least not when I go overboard, which of course I'm more likely to do when I'm emotionally needy. It's a vicious circle.
So lately I've been looking to bring some balance back to my eating, and I turned to "Power Plates," a 2018 cookbook by Gena Hamshaw with a plant-based protein, fat and carbs in every recipe. Since I've been slowly getting my cooking mojo back after losing it in the wake of our foster son's departure, it also has helped that Hamshaw's recipes are quick and simple.
The one I keep coming back to is this white chili, which combines beans with butternut squash, quinoa and two types of canned chiles – mild green ones and spicier chipotles. I love how the chiles contrast, how easily the dish comes together. The most time-consuming part of the prep is dealing with the butternut squash, but a sharp knife and a peeler are all you need.
Once the chili's on the table, I think you'll agree: Comfort never tasted so good, nor felt so nourishing.
