Vegan recipes and products are a dime a dozen these days. Cookbook author, culinary advocate and restaurateur Aline Kamakian knows that. But when we put our heads together to brainstorm ideas for showcasing one of her Armenian recipes, vospov kofte was the very first thing she suggested.
These lentil and bulgur patties are a traditional Armenian specialty. They're popular year-round, but especially during Armenian Lent, when all animal products are verboten. They also happen to perfectly dovetail with the current interest in plant-based foods.
"I grew up on this," Kamakian tells me from her home base in Lebanon, where part of her family ended up after the mass killings of 1915 during the conflict between the Armenians and the Ottoman Empire (in 2021, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to recognize the massacre as a genocide). Vospov kofte is "easy to eat. It's very healthy. It's vegan. Now the trend is vegan, and we grew up on these simple dishes."
Kamakian is right in praising the dish's simplicity. While you need to invest time in cooking the lentils and prepping the ingredients – a food processor can make quick work of all the chopping, so long as you don't overdo it and puree everything – nothing is too complicated to do.
After cooking for an hour, the completely broken-down red lentils are kneaded together with fine bulgur (see recipe) and a mix of browned and raw onion. Then the mixture is formed into finger-long patties. They have a gentle kick from a little allspice and a mild heat that's more fruity than spicy thanks to Aleppo pepper. (Many Armenians passed through or remained in Aleppo, Syria, after fleeing the Ottomans.) The pepper lends the vospov kofte a lovely orange-red hue that makes for a sunny presentation on a large platter.
Cuisine of contrasts
Kamakian notes that Armenian cuisine, which she says shares much with Mediterranean food, is full of contrasts – creamy and crispy, cold and hot, cooked and raw – and that's what you get in this dish. The two onion preparations in the patties pit sharp and crunchy against sweet and soft, with warming spice popping out against the mellow flavors of the lentils and bulgur. Add a bright and crunchy garnish of scallions, peppers and parsley and a simple sauce of tomatoes, onions and olive oil, and you get a symphony of everything.
It's light and refreshing but filling, too. I ate mine on my patio on a few unusually warm March days, and I highly recommend it as ideal outside finger food, perfect for a picnic or small gathering of friends and family. Serve it as an appetizer or light main.
The patties can be eaten warm after shaping, at room temperature or even cool from the fridge, as I did for several days when I had leftovers.