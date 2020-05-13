Jerry Stiller, 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' actor, dies at 92

NEW YORK — Comedian and actor Jerry Stiller, who found stardom alongside his wife Anne Meara in the 1950s before winning a new generation of '90s fans as George Costanza's explosively unhinged father on "Seinfeld," has died. He was 92.
The Brooklyn-born Stiller – father to comedian/actor/director Ben Stiller and actress/comedian Amy Stiller – died of natural causes, the family said Monday.
"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," his son tweeted.
Though a supporting player on "Seinfeld," Stiller produced some of the comedy classic's most hilarious and indelible moments. His abrasive Frank Costanza character, forever walking a tightrope of simmering rage, famously introduced the phrase "Serenity now!" and the holiday Festivus to the Seinfeld universe, along with the "manzier" – a brassiere for chunky guys.
His accomplishments came without a lot of encouragement on the homefront: "When I told my father I wanted to be an actor, he said, 'Why not a stagehand? You'll work every night.'"
But his bus driver dad accidentally imbued his 8-year-old boy with the comedy bug, taking the boy to see the Marx Brothers in the comedy classic "A Night At The Opera."
Years later, Stiller met Groucho Marx and thanked him.
A man of many talents
Stiller, who stood two inches shorter than his Irish-Catholic wife Meara, was a man of many talents across a seven-decade career. The couple appeared some three dozen times on "The Ed Sullivan Show" after meeting as Stiller exited his agent's Manhattan office back in the summer of 1953.
The couple – he Jewish, she Irish-Catholic – famously co-starred in a series of co-written ads for the wine "Blue Nun." Sales quickly increased by 500%.
He appeared solo opposite Walter Matthau in the hit 1974 movie thriller "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three," and landed a starring role opposite Divine in the John Waters' breakthrough film "Hairspray." His myriad television spots included everything from "Murder, She Wrote" to "Law and Order." And son Ben cast his dad in his 2007 comedy "The Heartbreak Kid."
The elder Stiller even wrote a 2000 book "Married to Laughter: A Love Story Featuring Anne Meara," a memoir about their shared life. The couple, married in 1954, were together for six decades before her death in May 2015 at the age of 85.
On the day when Stiller met Meara, "I took her out for coffee," he recalled. "She seemed to sense I had no money, so she just ordered coffee. Then she took all the silverware.
"I picked up her check for 10 cents and thought, 'This is a girl I'd like to hang out with.'"