John le Carré, spy novelist who transcended genre to literary art, dies at 89

LE CARRÉ: British author John le Carré speaks at the ceremony where he is awarded the Olof Palme Award 2019 "for his engaging and humanistic opinion making in literary form regarding the freedom of the individual and the fundamental issues of mankind" in the Concert Hall Grunewaldsalen, on Jan. 30 in Stockholm, Sweden. Le Carré died Saturday, Dec. 12. He was 89. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service