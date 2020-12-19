Corporate behemoths Disney and Apple kicked off their challenge to Netflix in November of 2019 with the launch of their streaming platforms, adding even more competitive energy to a marketplace that already included Hulu, Amazon Prime and CBS All Access, as well as several other smaller contenders. In the spring, just as the pandemic took hold, three more companies joined the fray: HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi. With the dire realities of COVID making it clear that movie studios could either shelve their big titles indefinitely or make them available digitally, 2020 became the Year of Streaming.
Quibi, of course, went belly up before the year would end. Even with $1.75 billion in funding, the mobile-only platform from founders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman was a dud from the word go and a notorious footnote in a year that became primarily a stay-at-home experience.
The lack of live entertainment has meant we're spending more time streaming, but 2020 has also been a year of job losses and worsening financial circumstances; paying for a half-dozen monthly subscriptions isn't feasible or even desirable for most people.
Hence this jostle for market dominance, which has been a windfall for audiences willing to brave the fire hose in search of quality. There's more to watch than ever – name your niche and there's someone catering to it – but there are also more barriers to entry, like a garbage user interface. Or the lack of deal making with Roku that would've ensured a certain streaming service (cough, HBO Max) would be accessible on more than a computer. Roku isn't the only device that makes it possible to watch web-based streaming sites on your TV, but it's a popular one and good luck convincing users to fork over money for the hassle of watching HBO Max on their laptop.
Warner Bros. would be foolish to let this impasse drag on indefinitely now that the studio plans to release its entire slate of 2021 films – "Dune" and "Matrix 4" among them – on both HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. It's a decision that has caused all manner of teeth gnashing in Hollywood. Some of that pushback is framed as a defense of moviegoing; I suspect more of it is about money and the way deals are currently structured and the potential for back-end profits now gone like a puff of smoke. Maybe Warner Bros. will cut these massively wealthy people a few checks to quell the noise, who knows.
Audiences staying home
But even before the pandemic, many audiences were staying home already, squeezed out by the rising cost of movie tickets. That's what I find so callous about the "Warner Bros. bad!" PR campaign from directors like Christopher Nolan ("Tenet") and Denis Villeneuve ("Dune"); worst case, these filmmakers will be somewhat less rich. Meanwhile, it's dire out here for so many. You can't talk about 2020 without talking about that. Warner Bros. initiated a new round of layoffs just last month. California – Hollywood's home base – is on track to begin mass evictions, during the worst coronavirus surge yet, if legislators don't extend protections set to expire next month. It would be heartening if some of the biggest names in filmmaking were just as vocal about these issues, but don't hold your breath.
Boosters of the theatrical-first model like to cite 2019's record-setting global box office ($42.5 billion) as proof that streaming will kill the goose that lays the golden egg. What they're leaving out is the reality that theater attendance – the number of tickets sold – was down. Why did the industry make so much money last year anyway? Because it's more expensive than ever for moviegoers to get in the door.
Also, here's a fun fact: For years now, Oscar voters have watched the vast majority of eligible films – wait for it – at home. They like the convenience. To which a person might reply: Who doesn't?
But don't let the movie debate overshadow just how important TV series are to the streaming ecosystem. It was a year that included "Little Fires Everywhere" on Hulu, "The Boys" on Amazon, "The Morning Show" on Apple (I'm fudging that last one, which premiered a year ago November) – each tackling hot-button issues in the glossy packaging of high-end TV. But the inundation of content has become so intense that it can be hard to remember which streaming shows really broke through this year. Quick, name a new series on Peacock. Or CBS All Access. It's not like the titles come immediately to mind. Not yet. Not the way "The Queen's Gambit" on Netflix might, and that's because Netflix still has so many more subscribers than anyone else.
The switch to streaming
Originally a DVD-by-mail service, Netflix was the first to really grasp and harness the potential that streaming had to offer, and the company's trajectory has shaped everything that's come since. Here's longtime entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield with some context:
"Thanks to Netflix's success – it was the stock of the decade – Wall Street made the decision that streaming is how you make money: You start a subscription streaming service and ultimately it takes over the world. The fact that Netflix isn't a profitable company hasn't saved anybody else from that mindset."
Consider the enormous success Disney had over the last 10 years with blockbuster movies in theaters. "That had no impact on Wall Street," Rushfield said. "The stock didn't budge, it even went slightly downward. And then the day they announced Disney+, the stock shot up." Which explains the recently announced deluge of upcoming Marvel and "Star Wars" TV spinoffs specifically intended for the streaming service.
Rushfield covers the business of Hollywood in his exceedingly fun-to-read newsletter "The Ankler" and I asked what he sees coming down the pike: Will all these newcomers still be in business this time next year?
"December 2021, I think yes. But in 2022, I would guess not." There's a real possibility of mergers or buy-outs. "They can't all survive spending at the level they're spending right now, making these billion-dollar bets on TV series," said Rushfield. "But there's also a question of, can Netflix survive? Apple could swallow Netflix without taking a breath, really."
Why is streaming's current top dog so vulnerable? "It has a huge amount of debt. And it now has seven major competitors for the first time, and they're not just competing for subscribers but talent."
Plus, Netflix continues to lose its most popular library titles (everything not made by Netflix) including "The Office," which moves to Peacock on the first of the year. (Peacock is ad-supported and therefore free, but there is also a premium tier that costs a monthly fee and would it surprise you to learn that executives have decided that all but the first two seasons of "The Office" will live behind a paywall?)
A buffet of uncertainty
2020 has been a buffet of uncertainty and so often we turn to Hollywood to alleviate those anxieties, if only for a brief respite. But what if Hollywood is experiencing its own internal struggle to adapt?
Rushfield isn't entirely pessimistic.
"Let's first stipulate that I've frequently criticized the leaders of our little industry as too timid, conservative, reactive, and lacking guts and vision," he wrote in a recent newsletter.
Take Warner's vilified decision to release its upcoming slate of movies on HBO Max:
"Whatever else you can say about this move, timid and piecemeal it ain't. A giant entertainment conglomerate is risking everything it's got, betting the entire store on a new division – a floundering new division, no less. So whatever else we say about it, let's bow to a rare show of moxie."
Here's to strong internet connections in 2021.