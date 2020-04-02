Adacao Elementary School teacher Tillie Blas says she can't remember when she fell in love with baking. It's just always been a passion.
"My sister used to always bake cakes growing up," she says, adding her sister "would experiment with ingredients, and somehow, it just comes out delicious."
Now, she's built a reputation of her own among their family members.
"During the holidays, we open our home to family, friends, their family and friends," she says of her love for entertaining and sharing her table with those whose company she enjoys.
Humbly, Blas admits people do love her lemon bars, adding she has a hard time keeping them in stock.
"I can never seem to bake enough!" she says, laughing. "My kids say I only bake it on request! They are right. Now I can bake it several times a week."
Her husband, Frank, is often the guinea pig for her craft.
"He's my tester! He loves everything I bake or cook!" she says. "He's such a trooper, always wanting to say the right things."
'I enjoy entertaining'
Normally, Blas says, she is a seasonal baker because she's busy with teaching, working on her second master's degree, planning lessons or conducting extracurricular activities. Often, she says, her baking is limited to summers with her grandchildren in the states.
Her summer routines usually include taking over her daughter's kitchen, running the ovens and filling her grands with goodies and making sure everyone is well-fed and satisfied.
"I enjoy entertaining," she says. "Before I became so busy with work and everything else, I could bake different kinds of cakes and pastries, cream puffs, apple pie, etc."
With the governor closing schools and enforcing social distancing guidelines for the entire island, Blas says she finds herself with more time than she is used to.
So, she's turned her attention back to the kitchen.
Back to baking
"Now that we are at home, I can go back to baking stuff that I haven't tried before," she says. "I enjoy baking goodies that I like and hope others will like as well."
Recently, Blas made chocolate chip cookies for her students. As payment for helping her maintain social distance and deliver the packages to each of her 25 students, she offered to bake a batch of sandies for her husband.
"It's his favorite," she says, laughing. "He's great. ... He will do anything, as long as it's for the kids."
Blas was willing to share two of her recipes with readers of The Guam Daily Post. Sandies, her husband's favorite, and Kadon Biskuchu, a childhood comfort that's perfect for rainy days.
On Kadon Biskuchu, Blas laughs, promising the doubters that the dish is worth it.
"I know it's different ... but it's great," she says, urging others to try it out.