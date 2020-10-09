A quarantine journal: Part three

Editor's note: This concludes a three-part series of excerpts from a journal documenting the writer's 14-day quarantine in September.
Day 11
My coffee is brewed and my pan tosta is ready for a dunk as the sun kisses the morning on this side of the island. If I were home, the sun would have risen straight on the new day. Because on my home side of the island you could smell the dew of the morning with the rising sun, and that would have been an amazing start with my morning coffee and pan tosta. It would have been familiar.
Several people have gone through what I'm going through and only they can relate to this experience. Some of my friends and family have gone through hell at other government quarantine facilities. You may have even seen the pleas of strangers to release them. Well, reality is setting in here and I can only now feel their frustrations about being locked up in a hotel where your freedom is limited to the four walls and maybe a balcony.
So for all those people who have never experienced Hotel Jail: You will never understand unless you've gone through it. It isn't whining that we are doing, it's a fight for freedom. It's a fight to quarantine like the rest of the island in a place of our choosing.
Why would I seriously try to endanger my children and grandchildren, or even my neighbors or friends? I would sit myself in my home and quarantine the best way I know how. I did this a few months ago when we initially got the order to stay home during the first months of COVID. I could do that.
My family stayed home and we kept to ourselves. If someone did not live with us, we stayed away. We left the house only when it was allowed for exercise and grocery runs. We did it then and there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to do it again. I traveled for necessity and I – like most people at this lockdown time – was "jailed" basically through no fault of my own.
I get that the island is at a critical stage. But life goes on. We must live in the new normal of today – but we must live! Precautions must be seriously taken with the protection guidelines, but we can't live in fear of our neighbors and friends, and of life. But whatever – at this point I'm almost done with my sentence. The soonest that I'm able, I'm out of here.
***
It's a reflective Sunday. The day I devoutly give grace to God because he is good, kind and merciful – but I'm still going to complain to him as to why we're directed in the way we are.
I pray for all the lives that have been lost. I pray for the front-liners who are out there every day serving the island and keeping us safe from harm. God gets an earful from me today.
Well, today and every day.
The chatter that God hears from my line alone – well, he put me in this position and so he is going to have to hear me and my many complaints. He obviously is not hearing me – because I'm still here. I'm still going to complain, not only because it's Sunday, but because I'm still trapped here. With only my thoughts. And that might not be a good thing.
I think about all the people that we've lost to suicide in the last few months and since forever ago. I kept them in my prayers today as I saw social media posts about Suicide Awareness Month.
Suicide is close to home for many of us and for me, I'm overwhelmed with swells of tears and memories. The biggest part is remembering and praying for those who are afflicted, praying for the family that it wounds, and the hush and silence to the questions of "why" that plague our minds. This rollercoaster of loneliness during confinement – this is what it does to people.
For some people, it's like a tsunami of memories. A pain in your heart. It's the fast beating of your heart that you struggle to control. Being alone with your thoughts – with my thoughts – only brings these memories to the surface. And I'm going to have to deal.
I put on the face that people see on camera through FaceTime or WhatsApp video. It's a face that says, "I am fine." But the reality is I'm dealing with memories suppressed only by keeping busy. It's too hard to face. But in this quarantine time – well, that leaves me, again, alone with my thoughts and that's not where I want to be right now.
There were hard things to deal with on this Day 11. Glad it's over and done with. Same food, same scene. Different feelings – but it's all the same.
Day 12
Today is Day 12 and I'm going to decline the COVID swab test. Just because I feel that I really don't need to be tested. First, I have no symptoms and secondly, I'm not sure what that's really going to do for me.
The test will take time to return any results. From what I've been told, it' going to take two days for it to come in. In two days I'll be released anyway, so I think I'll wait to get tested only if I start to feel any symptoms. And the nurses or health people conducting the test – well, they've been testing so many "quarantines" and I'm not sure how sanitary that is, or if the possibility of them spreading the virus is real. I'm not going to chance it. I'm just going to skip that step.
If my name comes up with a result in the future – like, I get a letter advising me of a result from being tested – well, we'll all know that it's fake. I will have refused and that's that. I'm now and officially a Two Days Away From Release kind of gal. I'm so out of here.
***
There's thunder and lightning outside. Maybe God is sending me a direct message about my complaints. I'd better be nice, or he could lengthen my quarantine sentence even further. Maybe make me the last one on the list to leave. But he knows absolutely that I love him and that I'm sorry.
Now I and most people jailed, we can't even go out on the balcony because it's storming outside. Better shut off my computer so the lightning doesn't strike me.
Day 13
Today's going to be a very productive day. I'm going to organize and pack my bags and get myself ready, so that when I get the call to be released I'm ready to go.
I imagine myself leaving this place and for some reason I feel a little anxious. So now I know I'm going a little crazy. I've been anxious for days to get out of here and now I'm anxious about leaving? I'm just going to leave that there and I'm going to get going on busying myself.
***
The kitchen staff needs to get more creative with their menu. As a current resident of this place – the food is starting to look like a bulk purchase of aged items that needs to be used. I can't with some of the foods right now. But I'm still grateful for the food on the table – I mean nightstand.
***
Got in some sun therapy today because the bright shining sun was amazing. Its beams were direct on my balcony and the warmth of the sun's rays was a welcome of what could be love, happiness and hope from above.
With my towel spread out on the balcony, the rays of sunshine gave me a sense of peace. Soaking it all in for what I know could be beneficial to my health. In the back of that sense of peace was a timer running on my phone to make sure I don't get too much of this all-natural healer and burn my fair skin. Because that happens often when I stay in the sun too long. And it's really not a pinkish glow like the kind you'd get from make-up, it's "you're going to peel in a few days and that's going to feel terrible and you're going to look just as terrible as you feel." That kind of burn.
Overall, I felt its benefits. It made me feel much better and calmed my nerves. And that was what the day before release looked like.
One more day and I'm out of here!
Day 14
Raindrops on the balcony and a splash of rain on the bay window shows much rain in our forecast for the day. A gloomy day perfect for snuggles and cuddles and a good book.
But for me, I'll be double checking that I got all my things together and that I'll be ready to dash out at the very millisecond freedom is awarded to me. It's an indescribable feeling at this moment. But a good feeling.
While I'm watching the news on television, I realized what all this was about. For 14 days it was a struggle to understand why our government had quarantined us in this facility when I have a home that no one is occupying now.
But as proud of our island as I am, I know that these measures are for the safety of all Guam's citizens. I don't like it, but I understand. I see fault in the many travelers that took for granted the mandate to quarantine at home but did not! They exposed so many other people that elevated our numbers with the spread of the virus.
I understand that implementing such a mandate is costly to our government. I can't imagine what the other Guamanians had to go through when they were quarantined at a lower-standard facility.
For whatever political advantage it was to house people in such conditions, it was an outrage. Thankfully, the government heard the cries of its people. They made a change and upgraded from the inconvenience to five-star rooms with an impeccable view of our beautiful Tumon Bay.
I understand clearly what the government is trying to do when they placed me here in Hotel Jail.
It's funny how I've described my fears and of being alone in a room with no access to human contact. It was a sentence I've described all through my experiences here. Something I'm not proud of. I am grateful, however, because I've heard testimony online from friends about how the amenities were in their own quarantine facilities. Sad.
***
As my journey comes to a close, I look out at the scene from my room and I see many people on the other side of the hotel, looking out from their balconies at the rain coming down over the bay. The hopelessness, loneliness and possibly the craving or need for person-to-person contact with someone other than through electronic media, if at all they had that kind of luxury.
That's where I was two weeks ago. The swelling emotions, the struggles I faced with all that noise in my head. Noise that only added to the stress of being here.
When I woke up today at 4 a.m., I was sure that I could've been OK if I had just accepted the circumstances. A fact now, that this whole quarantine ordeal was going to be okay for me.
All I had to do was plan better about keeping myself busy with books that could take my mind to other places, or with comedy shows to make me laugh so joy could creep into my mind without notice. And to have prepared with trips to the store so that I could craft, like I've done before, to busy my mind and my days.
Most importantly, I should have planned to take in the stillness of time. To meditate on how I wanted to proceed with my business and the "iffy" economy with little stress. To plan for a more relaxing time for myself with a bubble bath or two. To enjoy the thought of my head on soft white pillows, like the clouds, that many five-star hotels would have. To enjoy the peace secretly being gifted to me by God.
How now, at this point in time, did I miss all that?
Yada yada yada! Only now? I should have, from the start, taken the luxuries afforded to me.
A government that I, in my mind, thought was a foe who would be locking me up and taking away my freedom of choice. But it turns out they aren't the enemy. They are in every sense a friend, not a foe. The same people tirelessly trying to protect our island from harm.
***
A day of reflection and prayer
Today was a day of reflection for me. All the energy I had exhausted, by being the overthinker that I am, could have been avoided if only I had taken the time to absorb the peace that was right in front of me.
Could I stay another day here? Would that be so bad? No, it wouldn't. But I do have a home. A mortgage payment with no occupants. A home that needs tending to and a home where I could, like here, find a quiet place to meditate. I had it all right here, a place I had taken for granted. Fourteen days from the start.
And all that noise that's already creeping into my mind on what to do when I get out of here – well, I still have seven more hours to go. And with the rain falling around me, I'm going to take in that cuddle time with my pillow and I'm going to absorb the peace that remains awarded to me.
But first – and before I forget through all the excitement of #jailbreak – I'm going to pray for the people that protected me while I stayed in this beautiful hotel (thank you, Dusit), and for the chef and his or her kitchen staff that fed me meals and kept me full. For the nurses, social workers and guardsmen that put themselves in harm's way. I'm saying a prayer for them to keep safe.
It's a prayer so graceful and heartfelt that God protect you and keep you from harm during your daily travels, and for your families – thanksgiving for your sacrifice and service.
I will not ever forget!
Si Yu'os Ma'åse'! Yan si Yu'os en fambinendisi todu i tiempo para mo'na gi karerå-mu.