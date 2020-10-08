Editor's note: This is the second in a series of excerpts from a journal documenting the writer's 14-day quarantine in September.
Day 4
I walked out to the balcony and took a deep breath. I took in our island scenery and enjoyed the fresh air blowing my way. God is beautiful in his reflection of the bay and everything that surrounds me and my view.
The day brought lunch and dinner. Both of which were plentiful and flavorful. The kitchen staff and its chef are doing an excellent job. The government must be paying top dollar for this experience. I'm not complaining, compared to what I saw posted on social media from the places before this contract. I feel their pain. Because without this scene and food delivery, I think that I'd go stir crazy. Fourteen days is a long time. And when your freedom is taken away from you because you traveled is crazy. It's one thing if you broke the law, but quarantine in a facility that is not your home is absurd. I have a home that I could clearly quarantine at.
I have a garden I could tend. I have house chores I could complete. I could paint a room or two. I could organize, move furniture around, do laundry, clean the outside kitchen – endless possibilities in home quarantine. But the government decides that I'm better contained in Hotel Jail with four walls and a balcony with no chair.
From that balcony I stared out at the people with their freedom. The freedom to walk about the beach with their feet in the sand with a kiss of water up from the shore. On the other side of my view is the sight of DFS and people walking and jogging about. Freedom to move about by choice. Envy was the end of my Day 4.
Just looking and wanting to get out of this place.
Day 5
The break of a new dawn with a cup of hot green tea in hand said it was going to be a much better day today.
Before I left the states, I prepared myself mentally for what 14 days of quarantine at a facility was going to take. I thought of what I could do daily. I mentally planned an agenda for those 14 days.
So today, I was going to execute a plan I had. I was going to get an early start to my day. I took a shower and got ready again as if I had somewhere to go. I sipped my tea and looked out at the bay. I took a deep breath and then I got moving on organizing my living space.
I organized all my bags, and that took no time at all. What seemed like a long time only took me 30 minutes and that kind of made me sad. I just wanted time to fly and instead it was going so slow.
In the living room area, I moved the furniture around so that I could use more of the rug to exercise. I looked online for a video on beginner's yoga and watched a miniseries of the program. I psyched myself into taking on the exercise program so that I can get some exercise into my daily routine.
After about 30 minutes of sun therapy, I cooled off and got myself ready for my first lesson in yoga. Sun therapy, I researched, is supposed to be good for a person's overall well-being. It's supposed to be good for your skin absorbing much-needed vitamin D and a lot more health benefits, including better mental health. So I was going to make sure that sun therapy was part of my daily routine.
The yoga for beginners was amazing. I loved it so much. I felt so good after just a few minutes.
I told myself that I was going to put myself into the program and I was going to give it my all – for me. This is something that I could continue doing for a long time. It was only for the first time – a 15-minute session and 15 minutes of meditation.
My heart rhythm was back to normal. I felt relaxed, calm and eager to take on the remaining days of this quarantine. It gave me a new perspective. It gave me a sense of strength because I put my whole self into it. It forced me to calm my energy, which filled my mind with hope.
Who knew I could experience something like this in half an hour?
Day 6
Five days have gone and today is a new day. I have nine more days to go. I'm charged and ready to go.
I was going to kick up my routine a notch. I was going to get my spirit going and make sure that I put into my list of things to do, selfie time. Not a picture-taking selfie – but time I take for myself.
I had breakfast overlooking the bay and took in the rise of the sun with deep breaths with an upright posture. I picked up the newspaper with a sip of my hot tea and I couldn't believe the sadness of its content. More Guam suicides.
I'm sure that there is so much sadness. Hopelessness. Emptiness and loneliness. How could this be the solution? I said prayers for all those lives. For the people they leave behind. For me and my children, and for my families and friends. I didn't know what to say, what to feel. It hurts to know that that was the only way they could deal. My heart soared with pain because suicide is close to home. It happened and I still can't breathe when I think about him.
There was a feeling like it was happening all over again. Some feelings just don't go away.
It took some time today to take in the reminders of a period tucked away in my heart. I put it back for another time because it would eat me alive and I wouldn't be able to focus on my own mental health.
I took a towel and sat in the sun taking in my therapy session. I busted out playing cards so that I could kill the time. It turned out to be more relaxing than I had envisioned. I played many games that passed the time well and I got as much sun as I could.
Then I got myself back into the room and did my daily yoga session. I did a little more today than I did yesterday. It felt so good to take in a new breathing method. I moved a little more easily than at the start of the program. I felt every move that yoga puts together for you. Muscles I never knew I could feel were being felt today. I enjoyed my new routine and that included the meditation time. Time I gave myself to take in the day and the feelings I felt earlier.
Quarantine does something to me. It forces me to take care of myself and to think about the hard lessons that God puts in front of us to reflect upon. The rush of life does not afford me this opportunity. So today, this was a good thing.
I still want my freedom back. But I'm going to try to learn patience in the process.
Day 7
It was a beautiful morning outside on my Day 7! I got through another night with full entertainment from across the hotel. Shouts and cheers from one hotel room to the other.
What else are they going to do with themselves? Captivity does something to people and for me, it's all too real. I could hardly make out what they were shouting about. Sometimes it's a song carried by the wind.
A jolly group they seem to be. I sometimes see them leaning over the rail just to get a glimpse of another person close by. They look like they might know each other, but that's just my observation. I wish I had a neighbor that would come outside and talk to me. But there doesn't seem to be anyone in the next room. At least they don't come outside for fresh air.
I couldn't imagine myself without a breath of fresh air. Even before captivity, in the morning before I go inside my car, I'd look at the sky, count my blessings, pray for my family and friends and for our island – and then take a deep breath thanking God that I'm alive and well.
We all, who can, stand at the balcony and crave to be let go. To be able to walk in the morning light, touch the sand, walk briskly for better health and to take in the serenity of our island's beauty. Freedom is so far away.
I thought with the sun coming up I was going to have a wonderful day, but that wasn't going to happen for me today. I miss my grandkids so much and I want to be home so that I can do what I can do at home!
I'm grateful for the food and the beauty of Guam from this point of view, but I'm still wanting my freedom back. Confinement is playing with my mind. So I'm noting this experience to keep me sane. I talk to my family and friends most of the day, but it's still different when you're cooped up in a room knowing that you're limited to the four walls.
I don't know how it must be when you're confined with your family or with another person. But here, I'm all alone with no physical contact with another person. My husband and I play cards and talk to each other, we cook, we make plans and we basically aren't alone. Only I am alone, and things are starting to get to me.
I can see it in my writing. I see the nerves in my hands, and I feel the anxiety in them as well. I'm sure it's slightly different when you're incarcerated for a crime. I'm sure there is an anxiety and fear in that. But we did nothing wrong here. And 336 hours of your freedom to be taken away, 336 hours of your life at a standstill and 336 hours confined to a room is just wrong.
At least at my home I can garden, maybe clean my cabinets, maybe reorganize the pantry – I can do all sorts of productive things there. But here it's watch TV, eat, shower, sleep, watch the beach walkers, eat, sleep, shower, watch TV, etc.
For some, this may be a vacation. But this is not me. I am not this person. So being confined to one room and a no-choice food menu and being bored out of my mind, well, that's not healthy for me. Keeping me in a room with my thoughts, because I'm an overthinker, may not be so good after seven, 10, 12 and surely after 14 days of confinement.
Day 8
I told myself that I am going to make the best of today. I had a Zoom day with my friends, spoke to my family, chatted with my grandkids – and I felt even lonelier than ever. (Insert many crying emojis here).
Friends told me they're going to be passing on the beach. My goddaughter, Jessica, wrote a sand message for me and made me cry happy tears, I guess because I was communicating with them not through a screen but in real time. I was in a happy place for the moment and then ... they went away. I'm so used to chatting with them at home, talking about stuff in person and just catching up. Cooking at the same time or snacking.
Here, it's lonely. Snacking is not the same and watching television isn't the same, either. There are only a few channels on this television, and some are in other languages. Trump and Biden news is all there really is. Of course, there is "Criminal Minds," "Law & Order" and "Chicago P.D." – all of which may be contributing to my short-term memory bank and filling up the 20% I'm allotted by science.
And that was only the eighth day of my lonely confinement.
Day 9
The sun was setting and people were walking on the beach, and most of the yellers from the other building may have gone home because I did not see them any more hanging from the balcony. They were gone and I was sitting alone on this side of my world looking down at the beachgoers.
I just started to break down. Tears rolled down my cheeks and I was miserable. I felt like the world just crashed and I was alone in it. I saw from a distance where I wanted to be. I wanted to be among the people walking on the sand, I wanted to be free to walk about but all I could do was cry. Why? I cried because I could not do the things that I wanted. I saw what freedom looked like and I was letting it get to me! But why?
Because I thought to myself that it would be different to be confined to this beautiful hotel if we were able to walk about freely. Like a real vacation. Where I could walk to the beach and be with myself in thought and prayer. But yeah, that's not happening.
The food is still good and the three meals a day are satisfying – but then I realized that I've been here for more than a week and the meals are starting to give me deja vu. The menu repeats itself and I knew I saw and tried to taste the same food from last week. And then, I bust out the kimchee bowl that my son left from me during "incoming" and that was a whole different happy in my mouth. I love love love kimchee bowls and Ichiban and Cup Noodle and mac & cheese.
And there it was – the end to my ninth day in solitary confinement. Five more Groundhog Days for me.
Day 10
Startled by yelling, shouts, and whistling, I jumped out of bed.
I looked out the balcony door, after I brushed back my bedhead (because you never know who might be outside), and I heard from across the hotel and closer, right below my room from the balcony, shouts directing the fishermen to look ahead because the mañahak are headed toward shore. Shouting and whistling were to let the talayerus know to look out to where the schools of fish are coming.
It was an amazing wake up. I have never, in my entire Chamorrita life, ever really experienced the sight of a live talaya throw. It was amazing for me to watch as the fishermen cast their nets for a catch. Did I say it was amazing? Well, it was. It was a sight to see.
I believe that every fisherman's catch for the day was plentiful from their own skill and from help from above – Hotel Jail above. And, yes, most importantly, with God's good graces!
Today was going to be a great day. I was grateful for the morning rush and proud of a culture I have never experienced before.
Looking down from my room, you can see the white sand beach and fishermen lined across Tumon Bay with their nets over their shoulders just waiting for a catch. Guam is so beautiful and our culture so real.
You see the catch of the day was going to either put food on the table for days with the sale of the catch, or it was going to be shared among family and friends. Whatever it was, it was going to be a good day all the way around for many. Being held in quarantine, I could only imagine what a "share" or a buy would be like. What an epicurean experience, the taste of a freshly caught fried mañahak. Ah, what could have been.
As the sun rises higher and time brings us to noon, you start to see all the fishermen and their catch slowly disappear. The balconies start to settle down for their deja vu meals and the reality of captivity starts to settle in again.
And then, soon enough, it's dinner time and the sun starts to set once again on the lonely balcony. All you can do is sit outside and wish you were walking on the beach, stare at the other buildings, watch the cars drive in and out of the garage below, watch the other people on their balconies contemplating life, watch the news on TV to make you even more depressed, or go on social media and stalk freedom.
The day falls to darkness and the twinkle of the lights from near and far quietly winds another day down. And that's what the 10th day looked like for me.