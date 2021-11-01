The Masses will be celebrated at most Catholic churches on Guam instead of at island cemeteries on All Souls' Day, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.
The Archdiocese of Agana said Masses will not be celebrated at cemeteries this year as a safety precaution against COVID-19. The island remains under social gathering restrictions, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
All Souls' Day Masses will be celebrated at these churches. Information provided by respective parishes:
DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA
All Souls' Day- 6:00 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.
OUR LADY OF PURIFICATION, MAINA:
All Souls' Day - 8:00 a.m.
OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, AGANA HTS.
All Souls' Day - 7 a.m.
OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAT
All Souls' Day – 8 a.m.
NIÑO PERDIDO Y SAGRADA FAMILIA CHURCH, ASAN
All Souls' Day – 9 a.m.
SAN VICENTE/SAN ROQUE CATHOLIC CHURCH, BARRIGADA
All Souls' Day – 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
OUR LADY OF PEACE AND SAFE JOURNEY CHURCH, CHALAN PAGO
All Souls' Day - 6:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.
Confession is 30 minutes before each Mass.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, INARAJAN
All Souls' Day – 5:30 p.m.
SAN ISIDRO CATHOLIC CHURCH, MALOJLOJ
All Souls' Day - 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
All Masses in church.
Confessions 30 minutes before Mass or by appointment.
SANTA TERESITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, MANGILAO
All Souls Day – 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
SAN DIMAS & OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY CHURCH, MERIZO
All Souls' Day - 7 a.m. only.
NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS AGUAS CHURCH, MONGMONG
All Souls' Day – 6 p.m.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORDOT
All Souls' Day – 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY CATHOLIC CHURCH, PITI
All Souls' Day - 6 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA CATHOLIC CHURCH, DEDEDO
All Souls' Day - Masses (upper church)
6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, SANTA RITA
All Souls' Day - 6:30 a.m. (Chamorro) and 6:30 p.m. (English)
Confession: Saturdays 7- 7:30 a.m. and 4- 4:45 p.m.
ST. JUDE THADDEUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, SINAJANA
All Souls' Day – 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Both in-church only)
SAN MIGUEL CHURCH, TALO'FO'FO'
All Souls' Day - 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, CO-PATRON ST. VICTOR, TAMUNING
All Souls' Day – 6 a.m. Holy Mass, 10 a.m. Holy Mass (Tradition Latin Mass),
5 p.m. Confession, 6 p.m. Holy Mass
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TOTO
All Souls' Day - 6:00 AM - Holy Mass
5:30 P.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet followed by Holy Mass
SAN DIONISIO CATHOLIC CHURCH, UMATAC
All Souls' Day -- 8:30 a.m. at the mayor’s stage center.
SANTA BERNADITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAFA GUMAS, YIGO
All Souls' Day – 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CONFESSION: 30 min. prior to each Mass or by appointment.
You may also email us at sbcguam@gmail.com.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, YIGO
All Souls' Day - 6 a.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, YONA
All Souls' Day - 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Confessions - By appointment at the parish office. 671-789-1491
COVID-19 restrictions
The archdiocese reminds the faithful to wear masks and follow social distance protocols inside the churches. Sanitizing stations are available at the entrances of churches.
Additionally, residents are asked to stay at home if they’re feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness.
DPHSS officials proposed alternatives for All Souls' Day:
• Spend time with individuals of the same household or celebrate virtually.
• Consider placing and creating an altar in a front window or outside so others can view from a safe social distance.
• Stagger visits to loved ones’ gravesites to minimize gatherings.
• Create a virtual space to honor lost loved ones. Share with family and friends via email or social media.
• Do not attend celebrations or participate in activities if you feel sick, or have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms.
(Daily Post Staff)