For most of my life, I have been an arranger.
I won’t say “organizer” because many things I’ve successfully arranged don’t stay organized.
For example, I arranged a grand trip to the states in 2015 that involved one part of the family leaving a week before the other, and then rendezvousing at the Houston airport within hours of each other to proceed to the next part of the journey. I did not consider the possibility that in the first part of the journey, I would be involved in an accident that would total my rental car. Yet despite that little bit of disorganization, the arrangement was completed as planned.
Right now, I’m arranging — more like orchestrating — a huge life transition.
I have been making lists in my head and on paper; I’ve been considering possibilities, options, timelines and outcomes.
I’m up my nose in “what ifs” and “if thens” as I continue to wait for things beyond my control to work themselves out.
A few weeks ago, I thought I had it all figured out. In my mind, the plan was set. Things had fallen into place in one area and I was sure of the next step.
But later that week, it all blew up.
During an appointment I was given new information. Amazing information, really. It was a sharp right turn from my presumed path. But it would be a better solution to a health problem, despite considerable ramifications in other areas.
Yet, I know it is the right way.
How do I know?
Because Proverbs 16:9 says: “A man's heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.”
In my heart, I had a plan. It was a good plan that would have been benefitted our family in several ways. But when God gave me information through a doctor, I knew I had to go that new way, even though it would require more arranging.
That’s what walking by faith is. If I truly want to follow God’s leading, I must hold my plans with a loose fist, and be ready to give them up in a moment because I know His way is better.
In this case, the expected outcome is better, so that’s the way to go.
Walking by faith is not usually that clear.
Often we’re walking in a fog, with only enough candlelight for the next step.
But with God, one step at time is enough.
Because He’s got it all arranged.