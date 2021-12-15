At 13, he saw both of his parents shot. Last year, gunfire changed his life again

'I'M STILL HERE': Physical therapist Holly Thiedeman, John Paul III, physical therapist Liz Watson and therapy aide Kaitlyn Davis work together with Paul as he undergoes locomotor training in Philadelphia on Aug. 24, 2021, a part of his physical therapy regimen to regain strength after he was shot 10 times in April 2020, at the Magee Riverfront Outpatient Rehabilitation Center. On his right arm is an air splint, which keeps him from bending his arm too much through the process. Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer