Fifty years after the prison takeover that thrust it into the national consciousness, Attica is a famous name but a largely forgotten event.
During the five-day siege, more than 1,000 prisoners at the maximum-security facility a little over 30 miles east of Buffalo revolted by breaking free from their cells, gathering and camping out in a courtyard, demanding better living conditions, inviting the press to document the protest and, most infamously, taking some three dozen guards as hostages (and leverage). One guard, William Quinn, died during the rebellion as the result of his injuries. Several dozen more - inmates and correctional officers alike - would be killed by law enforcement in the retaking of the prison.
Attica remains the deadliest prison rebellion in American history.
Emmy-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson ("The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution") and co-director Traci Curry keep the memory of Attica alive by handing a proverbial microphone to those who were there. Airing on Showtime after a brief theatrical release, the two-hour film is refreshingly old-fashioned in form, alternating almost entirely between original talking-head interviews and archival or on-the-ground footage (some of it never seen before and some other instances aurally difficult to make out).
In a TV documentary landscape rife with flashy graphics, sensationalized revelations and shoehorned analysis, "Attica" stands out as a bracingly direct and appropriately sober testimonial. It creates space for former inmates, survivors of the deceased and other eyewitnesses to recall their experiences, as well as for viewers to make their own connections to today's fights for justice.
"Something always was ready to happen at Attica," says one former inmate, looking back on the routine degradation of the prisoners there. Nelson and Curry's first-person approach helps restore the humanity of their interviewees, as the convicts remember visceral details such as being hit on a head wound after requesting medical care, being given one roll of toilet paper per month and being told never to speak to guards, who often issued commands not with words but with coded stamps of a metal-tipped stick.
On the first evening of the revolt, as a victorious euphoria and an unexpected easing of racial tensions suffused the prison courtyard, one inmate marveled at the night sky - a sight he hadn't seen in more than two decades. It wasn't utopia - the protesting inmates knew there were among them "psychopaths and sociopaths," as one ex-convict puts it - but they also spent much of that first night in song.
Nelson and Curry add to those revealing anecdotes a sense of the political currents that gave rise to Attica: the death of prison activist George Jackson, the influences of Eldridge Cleaver and Malcolm X, the larger fight for racial equality in a prison where the vast majority of the inmates were Black or Brown and the guards were White. Inmates who had served in Vietnam deployed survival skills learned in-theater, digging latrines and setting up makeshift tents in the prison yard. Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale stopped by to speak in support of the prisoners, though the short duration of his visit disappointed many. The anti-colonial movement - along with the ideological excesses that we now associate with the '70s - led some protesters to hope that the standoff might end with participants being flown to a "non-imperialistic" country. One former inmate laughs, "We thought Cuba was going to come and get us."
Perhaps the most surprising facet of the film is its sympathy for the correctional officers and their families. Attica, N.Y., is a company town, where the company happens to be the prison. By the time of the rebellion, many families had worked at the facility for generations.
Nelson and Curry don't soft-pedal the racism among the guards or law enforcement in general - one officer is seen yelling "White power!" as the government retakes the prison - but the directors' compassion for the guards, and especially the nearly dozen hostages who were shot by agents of the state during the regaining of Attica, is notable. (In contrast, lawyer Elizabeth Fink, the subject of the HBO Max documentary "Betrayal at Attica," released in August, dismisses the prison guards as "rednecks.")
For Nelson and Curry, the villain of the story is state abuses of power: the conditions that led to Attica; the retaliatory and indiscriminate violence with which law enforcement regained control; the initial attempts to pin blame for the deaths of most of the hostages on the inmates; the ultimate lack of prosecution for the deaths caused by officers; and the political ambitions of Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, who in this telling used the needlessly bloody quashing of the rebellion to counter his reputation as "soft on crime."
There are, of course, drawbacks to an approach as firsthand as Nelson and Curry's. The chorus of voices can obscure the particularities of the interviewees. ("Betrayal at Attica," which focuses on Fink's life's work getting justice for the survivors of the rebellion, is much better at fleshing out some of the more prominent participants, such as Frank "Big Black" Smith, who helped keep the hostages safe and was rewarded for his efforts with torture by guards.) The impressionistic quality that is the documentary's chief strength also leads to a few loose threads (what happened to the fires at the prison?) and missing contexts (how was the 30-member civilian committee that observed the incident formed?).
Still, it's a worthy - and sadly timely - remembrance of a singular event whose ghosts continue to haunt us.