Through a traditional Thai art known as fruit carving, watermelons are turned into elaborate artworks, showcasing vivid contrasts of watery red and deep green.
The Thai art uses specially designed knives to carve flowery patterns and designs onto the surface of fruits, vegetables, soap bars and candles. In Thailand, carved fruit is used to adorn tables laden with food in the royal palace and placed as offerings during Buddhist rituals.
Thai artist Nattaya Phayarat, 35, has won numerous awards in her home country and overseas, and her fruit carving classes are very popular.
"I want to spread Thai culture throughout the world," she said.
At the age of 19, Phayarat took part in a contest held in Nagoya, and that experience led her to intensively study Japanese. She began teaching the art eight years ago at a school in Tokyo run by a company that offers staffing services with a focus on personnel from Asian countries. Currently, she also travels to places where she has been requested to give lessons, with the number of students she has taught surpassing 1,000 across the nation.
Chie Ishitani, 74, has attended Phayarat's class for many years. "Thanks to my teacher [Phayarat], I've come to like carving so much that now I am qualified as a carving instructor myself," said Ishitani, who was skillfully using a knife to carve a rose pattern into a watermelon during the class. "I want to continue this as my hobby for the rest of my life."
Meanwhile, Phayarat expressed her eagerness to let more people know about the Thai tradition.
"I think there are still people who don't know about this art, so I'll be happy if I can help them understand how fascinating it can be," she said.