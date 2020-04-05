With COVID-19 pushing people into their homes and the bombardment of news saturating the airwaves, many have found themselves looking for a way to cope and process the pandemic and the changes it has wrought to the world we live in.
Experts across the nation and the island are seeing a rise in restlessness and people feeling stressed as worries about health, bills and money continue to mount. According to a report from Tribune News Service, wellness experts are seeing a rise in insomnia among adults and children. Mental health lines, such as the Disaster Distress Line, has received a three-fold increase in calls with bigger jumps each week.
According to the report, hotlines handled by the region’s Behavioral Health Response Network also have seen a huge increase in volume from callers experiencing anxiety, stress and depression.
It’s important, the report states, to give ourselves a break and accept that life won’t be normal. Some advice given in the report was to not be too hard on yourself and to take things day by day, even minute by minute, to make things work.
With the pandemic having a global effect, island residents may find themselves feeling overwhelmed and/or angry – a jumble of emotions that could be difficult to process.
Can yoga help?
There are several avenues that island residents can consider if they want to find time to de-stress or reset their circadian rhythms, which is the internal clock that helps people know when it’s time to wake and sleep.
Many wellness experts advocate exercise, setting time aside to process and other spiritual or faith-based activities to help center the mind.
Leif Marcellus M. Losinio knew he had to do something to reach his friends, family and just anyone in need.
A registered yoga teacher who has been practicing since 2007, Losinio used his expertise to channel his experiences and offer people a haven in the storm.
Losinio’s resume encompasses more than a decade of yoga and meditation within the hospitality and hotel industry in the Asia/Pacific region. He says his knowledge of the yoga asana practice extends abroad and covers several disciplines, which makes him very fluid as far as helping people center themselves or find a balance between life and work.
For those who are willing to try something new, consider yoga, Losinio says, touting the benefits of practicing yoga even once or twice a week.
According to a website run by Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine, stress can cause chronic pain, such as neck and back aches, sleeping issues, headaches and an inability to concentrate. While yoga has many physical benefits, it has also proven effective at helping to develop coping skills and enabling a more positive outlook on life.
The incorporation of meditation and breathing, the website states, can do more to raise a person’s mental wellbeing, enhancing clarity and calmness, which can help relieve chronic pain or sleeping problems caused by stress.
Losinio's Facebook feed is full of self-help and with five livestreams a day, there’s bound to be something that fits your new normal. He also does Eyoga for Kids Guam and helps children with special needs.
Losinio exudes the calm in the center of a storm. Backed by an even tone set to a backdrop of soothing music, Losinio creates the zen vibe we all need to get away.
“I took this unfortunate occurrence as an opportunity to channel my experience as a yoga practitioner to serve its purpose,” he said.
The side benefit is that teaching others has helped him cope in the past few weeks.
When asked how he stays sane and grounded despite the chaos that surrounds us, Losinio said, “By helping other people maintain theirs. Teaching the yoga asanas, and having ample time to practice on my own is what keeps me busy.”
When asked if there’s a routine that people could follow to help stay sane, Losinio said, it depends on the person.
For him, he said, he keeps it simple.
“Besides tending to my basic needs, I keep my non-yoga activities uncomplicated, but diverse,” he said. “I’d probably be tending to my plants, then another time I’ll be reading a book. On some says I’ll just be listening to music and scribbling something down. I try to keep simple interests in between classes.”
But, yoga offers a simple way to balance out, he said.
“If they practice consistently, the benefits are gifts that keep on giving,” Losinio said, ticking off all the advantage of yoga as a daily routine. “Strengthens your immunity, mental relaxation, improved metabolism, increases muscle strength and tone, the list goes on. Consulting with a certified yoga asana teacher ensures that you can practice safely and progress at your own capacity. This goes past the live-streaming experience, of course, to more personal interaction.”
While Losinio advocates yoga classes to de-stress, he said there are other ways to cope with the stress and uncertainty of lockdown and coronavirus.
Reach out and try new things, he said.
“If there is a day, week, or month in your life that you have to make a decision to try something new— that time is now,” he emphasized. “Explore your creativity, and approach with the inquisitiveness of a child. It’s entirely up to you.”
Feeling accomplished, embracing the unconditional love of pets
Gloria Obias, an art teacher, has developed her own methods of coping as she navigates a new normal.
For someone who hates routine, Obias, an art teacher, said she tries not to have too much of a routine.
“I hate routine … kinda reminds me of that hamster on that wheel,” she said.
“I also enjoy drawing,” she said. “If there's something I like from Pinterest (my go-to site for inspiration), then I grab my small journal pad and just draw.”
Obias said she also picked up working out on a daily basis, just to “clear my mind and enjoy the late evening breeze.”
“I try to tackle one house project that I've put off for many months,” she said. “I take the methodical approach and just do the best I can that meets my approval.”
Obias says she wakes up, cleans, takes care of her dogs and then lets the day flow from there.
Without realizing it, Obias has also picked up another habit that experts say can help people cope with quarantine stress – love your pets.
“Owning pets are family members.The bigger the breed, the advantage you have giving bear-hugs!,” Obias said. “Hugging your fur-baby helps relieve stress and anxieties. Pets give unconditional love and they'll always be faithful and loyal to you.”
Even emergency rooms have adopted this with support dogs offering comfort and unconditional love to overworked and tired doctors and nurses. A recent photo on Reuters showed a tired ER doctor crying, while hugging a golden retriever for comfort.
Obias understands that need for comfort.
“Sometimes, I'll take a break from being inside the house and sit outside with Buddy and give him hugs and small kisses on his nose,” she said. “Other times, I will have my bouts of wanting some TLC so I simply pick up my toy Shih-Poo, Autumn, and give her mannge’ kisses on her face! … Talk about stress-reliever!”
Without realizing it, Obias' lifestyle and approach to handling stress mimics the advice of most wellness experts when asked what people should do to stay sane.
“Do what makes you feel like you've accomplished something. It could be learning a new skill like cooking, perfecting one of grandma's recipes, gardening, cleaning your car … something,” she said. “Maybe, pick up a book and read! Sometimes we need to pull away from our devices and enjoy this time off and appreciate what Mother Nature has provided – warm sun, clear skies and a nice breeze.”