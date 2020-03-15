You come to Kamchatka for two reasons: bears and volcanoes. The Russian peninsula has both in greater abundance than anywhere else in the world.
But first things first.
"Do you want alcohol?" Kristina asks as we toss my gear into her well-worn Lexus SUV.
It's barely 7 a.m. I've flown through the dark from another Russian city I can't begin to pronounce. She reminds me that for the next six days we'll be off the grid – in other words, last chance to buy vodka.
By all means, I say – if we have time. I know our helicopter, which is 20 miles away, is leaving soon.
Alcohol sales in Russia aren't allowed until 10 a.m., but Kristina knows a few people. She tears out of the airport parking lot. I reach for my seat belt but can't find one.
You don't need seat belts in Kamchatka, I ask?
"No."
There's no time to introduce myself to the rest of the group before we're shooed aboard our Mi-8, a former Soviet military chopper.
It's a beast, perhaps a half-century old, and crazy loud. About 20 of us are sardined in among the backpacks and supplies. As the twin turbines warm up, my jet lag evaporates. I came a long way for this.
It's on.
Braving the Kamchatka
Not many folks have heard of Kamchatka. Most who have know it from the game "Risk," which I have never played.
Indeed, there's a bit of risk involved in visiting this remote teardrop that hangs down from Siberia, well north of Japan and just across the Bering Sea from Alaska. Kamchatka has more than 150 volcanoes, including 29 active ones. And it boasts the highest density of brown bears in the world, with almost 15,000 on the peninsula.
Adventurers are flocking here. The heliport has a dozen Mi-8s lined up, all drafted for duty to explore a territory that was, because of its strategic location, off limits to residents until 1989 and foreigners until 1990.
At roughly 100,000 square miles, the peninsula is about two-thirds the size of California. Sitting on Pacific's ring of fire, it's peppered with hot springs, geysers and fumaroles, and gets the occasional earthquake and tsunami.
More than half the year, Kamchatka is buried under snow. Our August tour is timed to catch the bears in their final stages of storing up for hibernation and the hikeable volcanoes before they become completely encased in ice.
The flight into Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the peninsula's only real city, is spectacular. Surrounded by snow-capped volcanic cones and set on a perfect natural harbor, it is home to half of Kamchatka's population of about 400,000.
And it is certifiably remote: the second-largest city in the world that can't be reached by road (Iquitos, Peru, on the Amazon, is the largest). Direct flights from Alaska are no longer available, and you must fly into another Russian city first. The rest of our six-person group arrived yesterday; visa issues cost me the prep day here, but I was able to make it just in time for the vodka run and helicopter.
The chopper thunders off the tarmac, and within minutes, civilization is in our rearview mirror – no roads, only forests, rivers and mountains. We're headed for Kurilskoye Lake, about 120 miles to the south, near the tip of the peninsula.
On the way, we stop for a swim in a hot springs and are introduced to some of the region's most unpleasant residents: voracious mosquitoes.
We make a second stop at Ksudach Volcano, a massive, 100-year-old caldera – young, by earth standards. The crater is more than a mile across, with brilliant twin lakes. We walk along its rim, peering over the cliffs.
No paths, no ropes, nothing to stop you from going anywhere – including over the edge.
A stark reminder
The chopper lands just inside an electric fence that surrounds our idyllic compound: a cabin perched on a thumb of land sticking out into the lake. In the distance, we can see brown specks – bears, fishing at a stream that enters the lake.
We gather at a gate to the fence, where three armed rangers await. One, Costa, is straight out of central casting: full camo, bandanna, dark shades, two-day stubble, knife on his side, rifle in his hands.
The safety talk is stern: Walk single file, do not get separated, do not go off the path, do as you are told. Questions?
The first, of course: Have you guys ever had to use your rifles?
Misha, our main bear guide, deadpans: "Yes. On tourists."
We creep along the shoreline, occasionally dipping into the brush – one ranger in front, another in the middle, the third at the rear. Whenever the line gets too stretched out, we stop so it tightens back up.
Lana, the lone female ranger, says she once had to go to Step 2.
Step 1 is warding off a bear by firing a flare. Step 2: shooting a blank cartridge. Step 3: real bullets.
Suddenly, over to the right – a bear, not 20 feet from us. A wonderful blend of fear and excitement hits us. Cameras and phones nervously move to capture the moment.
But it is brief, as the rangers order us to keep moving.
Half a mile from the lodge we arrive at the stream. Bears everywhere. We file into a metal, two-story viewing platform called the bear tower. Built on the bank, the ground floor has prison-style bars to keep them out and us in. The second deck is open from the waist level up.
What a sight – maybe two dozen bears at various stations. Three across the stream mouth, serving as an initial obstacle for spawning salmon. A mother nurses two cubs on the far bank. Three more sleeping. Another perched comically on all fours on a small tree branch midstream. A dozen more scattered along the edge, scanning the waters for movement.
Then it happens. A fin breaks the surface and a bear charges. Others, not seeing the salmon but knowing one has been spotted, join the rush. As the panicked fish reveals itself, the bears close in. Inevitably, one pounces – the prey pinned beneath its paw or captured in its jaws.
A few growls later, after warding off would-be thieves, the bear wades ashore and devours its prize.
It's mesmerizing. For three hours, we watch this classic life-or-death struggle – salmon relentlessly trying to reach their destination, bears battling to snag precious protein to get through the brutal winter.
The Kamchatka brown bear can weigh up to 1,400 pounds. It can eat 100 pounds of salmon a day. Most of the fish, which turn blood red as they spawn, weigh five pounds or more.
Often, the bear that first spots a fish is not the eventual winner. We find ourselves rooting silently – never for the fish, always for the bears, especially the smaller females, with their cubs watching hopefully from the bank.
The bears are oblivious to our presence. At times, they even haul their catches onto the bank so close we can hear the crunching of bones.
With guards in tow, we polish off the glorious first day with an insane dip in the lake – with a temperature of about 40 degrees.
A trek to the volcanoes
The chopper sets down on a plateau between the Mutnovsky and Gorely volcanoes. We will trek up one each of the next two days.
An afternoon hike takes us along a dicey ice field, then to scrub land sprouting countless wild blueberry bushes. Kristina can't resist, stopping repeatedly to gather all she can eat and carry. They're smaller than our blueberries but just as delicious.
We're only at around 5,000 feet, but it's bitterly cold. Wind howls, hammering at the sides of the tent all night.
The group debates whether to hike to the trailhead or take the six-wheel-drive truck. Thankfully, the truck wins.
What a brute of a vehicle. Barely moving at walking speed, it growls and claws its way across stream beds, over boulders and up steep inclines. We are quickly into a moonscape, void of vegetation.
Mutnovsky last erupted in 2000 and is still very much awake. The five-mile trail up the volcano snakes past hissing steam vents and sulfur pots belching yellow clouds that make eyes water.
The summit features twin craters, separated by what is aptly described on our itinerary as a "knife-edge ridge." It can only be reached by scrambling up a rope. Who knows when it was installed, or by whom, but we trust it and haul ourselves up, hand over hand. Down the steep slope, a turquoise lake beckons. The view of the crater on the other side is completely obscured by steam and clouds.
A cruise around Avacha Bay
Our last full day is a cruise around Avacha Bay. On one side, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky; on the other, Vilyuchinsk – one of Russia's remaining 40-some "closed towns," where travel and residency is restricted.
We sit at the dock for more than two hours aboard an old rust bucket – albeit a rather comfortable one. The delay: waiting as the Navy tends to an underwater net that stretches the entire two miles of the bay's mouth. This is home to Russia's largest submarine base, and the net is a protective measure of some sort.
The harbor is littered with antique hulls and half-sunk vessels. Aging cranes work heaps of scrap metal. Crusty fishing boats chug in and out.
As we finally head for open water, the city's modest skyline emerges: low-slung, Soviet-style buildings. Some cinder block, some stucco, most looking tired and beaten.
We pass the bay's iconic Three Brothers – a trio of sentinel rock formations guarding the entrance. Legend has it that three brothers went out to protect the harbor from a tsunami and turned to stone.
The excursion features our most interesting food yet: fresh sea urchins. We slurp them, raw, straight out of their spiny shells.
Our final dinner is top-shelf, a king crab the size of a beach ball in the middle of the table. The chow – salmon two or three times a day – has been terrific throughout.
"People come to Kamchatka and they think they will lose weight," Kristina says. "They don't."
We reconvene in a back room of the hotel, where Kristina has finagled it so we can keep buying alcohol after hours.
Most folks have a leisurely day tomorrow before flying out. I have to be up at dawn for an early flight. Sadly, around 11 p.m., I'm the first to leave the party. After getting up tomorrow, it will be four flights, an international date line and 40 hours before I hit the sack again.
While packing, my phone rings. Misha has made a surprise guest appearance downstairs. Can't miss that.
"My American friend!" he says, throwing his arms open for a hug.
It's a vodka-infused farewell. Before going our separate ways, we share contacts, promising to stay in touch. We won't, of course, but our shared experience here is for keeps.
There are six empty vodka bottles when we finally shut it down around 1 a.m. Fitting that the trip begins and ends with vodka?
Seems so Russian.