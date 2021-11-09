Nakagin Capsule Tower, known for its zany rectangular block-like appearance, has long held a place of honor on the outskirts of Tokyo's Ginza district.
However, amid growing doubts on whether the aging structure is able to withstand an earthquake, plans are underway for it to be sold to a real estate developer, torn down and replaced with something else entirely.
Still, many are mourning the prospective loss of a piece of architectural history that has been beloved for half a century.
The condominium tower, designed by Kisho Kurokawa (1934-2007) who also did the National Art Center, Tokyo, was completed in 1972.
It has a total of 140 capsule-type residences affixed to two 13- and 11-story buildings. Each apartment is about nine square meters and includes a unit bath and toilet.
The building was conceived as part of an architectural movement called "Metabolism," which was proposed at the 1960 World Design Conference in Tokyo.
The biological term was used as a way to describe architectural and urban spaces that evolve through expansion and exchange in response to changes in the times and society.
Though the building was intended to evolve over time through the replacement of the capsules, it no longer meets earthquake resistance standards and its concrete is decaying. None of the capsules have ever been switched out.
The residents' association decided to rebuild it in 2007, but this decision was voided in 2009 when the contractor that had planned to build a new condominium on the site went bankrupt.
The association held a general meeting in March where it was decided that the plot would be sold. Demolition is slated to begin around spring 2022.
'I want it to remain somehow'
However, there are some who want to see the building preserved. Tatsuyuki Maeda, 54, owner of multiple capsules, launched a preservation and revitalization project in 2014.
Through crowdfunding, the project has raised about 7.7 million yen, more than seven times the initial goal.
Going forward, Maeda said the group plans to donate capsules to museums and create photo books documenting the building's history.
"The circular windows and narrow interiors are like spaceships. It gets me excited and helps me concentrate on my work," said a woman who works as a DJ and uses a capsule as a second home. "There's a lot of sadness, not just about losing the building but also the community of residents."
Maeda said: "It's a mysterious building that attracts people and has many fans all over the world. I want it to remain somehow."