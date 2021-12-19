Your frothy blue drink doesn't need a cover, but there is one.
It's a purple umbrella that hides the fresh fruit clinging to the side of your glass, just beneath the sugar crystals along the rim, floating on a kiss of distilled liquid. Nobody would consider this to be a manly drink, but so what? It all looks so delicious and with the new book, "Girly Drinks" by Mallory O'Meara, bottoms up!
You can almost picture it: a group of your earliest ancestors, out hunting for a mammoth when they stumble across a pile of slightly rotten fruit. Mmmmm, they each take bites and find that it makes their heads pleasantly fuzzy. That, says O'Meara, might've been how alcohol was "discovered," rather than invented.
However it happened, she says, women took big roles in the manufacture of alcohol from the outset. Beer, she says, was "a girl thing" at several points in history. Women were in charge of winemaking early on; in times when they were barely allowed to leave the house, women were still instrumental in making the alcohol. Even when the very idea of a drinking woman sent men into a tizzy, powerful women drank.
They also changed the landscape for alcohol.
Cleopatra loved to drink, but she did not drink to excess. She left that to Mark Antony, and their imbibing may have been part of why Octavius hated her so.
In Hildegard's time, the women of Germany often became "alewives," and their work allowed them to control who drank the ale. Meanwhile, with the blessing of the pope, Hildegard of Bingen began to write about spirituality, nature, her "visions," and medicine. It was she who first claimed that hops helps stop spoilage in beer-making.
Later, alehouses went from homes to separate buildings and were courting places before the church made witches out of alewives. Catherine the Great used vodka as diplomatic gifts; the first celebrity female bartender served 'em up in London; gin, rum, and whiskey were invented all around the same time; and then came Prohibition. ...
Pink drinks with fruity-flavored liquor and decorative plastic gewgaws would never be considered a "manly" drink – ever. But, asks Mallory O'Meara in her introduction to "Girly Drinks," since when is booze gendered?
That's the point that runs everywhere throughout this book: the labeling of drinks today has a long background. The patriarchy was strong then, and it successfully hid the feminine footprints in nearly every kind of alcohol we imbibe.
Don't think that this is a feminist rant, though. Think of it more like a few hours in a red pleather booth with water-rings beneath your wrists, slipping through time and geography, from ancient Greece to modern culture, Cleopatra's Egypt to an inclusive bar in Ohio. It's lighthearted but sometimes serious; and perfect for bar bets and icebreakers.
Even better, if you're hoisting one while reading.
Fans of fun history, cheers! Alewives, here's to you! Bottoms up, New Year's celebrants. Even if you're only here for the tavern trivia, "Girly Drinks" has you covered.