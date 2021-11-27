Bright lights for long autumn nights

TOKYO - The nights are growing longer as we move further into autumn. In some parts of Japan, the extra hours of darkness have been put to picturesque use.
In Tokyo on Tuesday evening, passengers took pictures of the Rainbow Bridge from inside a Tokyo Monorail train. The lights were turned off in the passenger cars of the train for a special chartered service that took about 30 minutes to travel from Hamamatsucho Station to Haneda Airport Terminal 2 Station.
The train reduced its speed when it approached illuminated landmarks, such as Tokyo Tower and the Rainbow Bridge.
The 47 passengers aboard the one-off service admired the views while listening to commentary provided by a crew member.
Also on Tuesday night in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, about 100 helium-filled lanterns on strings, lit from within by LEDs and carrying written wishes such as "May the coronavirus go away," floated into the night sky to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city's establishment. The event took place at 138 Tower Park, part of Kiso Sansen National Government Park. The lanterns went up en masse at 6 p.m., creating a landscape of soft light.