Can I hang out with my friends if we stay 6 feet apart for social distancing?

PHILADELPHIA: Quentin Heyward, a flight attendant and purser at Delta airlines, left, and the Rev. Martini Shaw, right, an Episcopal priest at the Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, walk together, but apart, to maintain about a 6-foot distance, at the Race Street Pier in Philadelphia on March 26. Heyward and Shaw are friends who worked out at the same gym prior to the coronavirus. Now they walk at sunrise and sunset. Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer