Under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's recent lifting of restrictions, churches will be able to hold Mass while following certain social distancing guidelines and safety precautions.
The Archdiocese of Agana released the Mass schedule for Pentecost Weekend. Some churches are still reconfiguring their space to accommodate social distancing, but most were ready to operate beginning this weekend.
To help further stop the spread of COVID-19, churches that opt to hold indoor or outdoor masses will be operating at a 50% capacity or less as per the governor's guidelines. Masks are required at all Masses, the archdiocese stated, adding precautionary measures and proper social distancing will be strictly enforced for all parishioners.
A few other guidelines set forth from the archidiocese, include, but are not limited to:
• Follow the instructions of pastors and ushers.
• Stay at home if you are feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a compromised immune system
• When receiving the Eucharist, do not wear gloves.
• Keeping with guidelines of limited face-to-face interactions and smaller crowd settings, the dispensation granted by Archbishop Michael Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during the public health emergency.
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña
• Sunday, May 31: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Weekday Masses: Monday through Friday, 5 p.m., Chapel of St. Therese.
The 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass will also be broadcast on KUAM TV 8 and KOLG 90.9 FM and livestreamed on Dulce Nombre de Maria Facebook live, and aganacathedral.org.
Audio of all Sunday Masses will also be presented live via Cathedral-Basilica tower PA system. Faithful who prefer to be outside or who cannot be inside due to reaching capacity may set portable lawn chairs with umbrellas at the Plaza de España. Communion while inside cars will no longer be available.
Sacrament of Reconciliation is available 30 minutes before each Mass. Please proceed to the confessional room at the front entrance of the Church.
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights
• Sunday, May 31: 7 a.m. parking lot Mass only (No indoor Mass yet)
• Planning and preparations are under way for 50% capacity indoor Masses with parking lot overflow.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat
• Sunday, May 31: 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan
• Sunday, May 31: Per pastor, back to regular schedule.
San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada
• Sunday, May 31: 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago
• Sunday, May 31: 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo
• Sunday, May 31: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
All Masses are held in English. The 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masses will be broadcast over outdoor speakers for parking lot Mass. The Masses available for livestream are 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo
• Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m., and 11 a.m.
Confession: 30 minutes before every Mass. The livestream continues.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan
• Sunday, May 31: 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina
• Sunday, May 31: 8 a.m.
Regular Mass and confession schedule resumed last week. Those who plan to join indoors or under the outdoor canopy are asked follow social distance rules (6 feet apart between each household) and wear a mask. Livestream via Facebook page will continue until further notice.
San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj
• Sunday, May 31: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao
• Sunday, May 31: 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Father Duenas Memorial School, Tai Mangilao
• Sunday, May 31: 10 a.m. in Phoenix Center
San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo
• Sunday, May 31: 6:30 a.m. only
Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong
• Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m. No Sunday 6 p.m. Mass yet
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot
• Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6:30 pm.
Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti
• Sunday, May 31: 9 a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita
• Sunday, May 31: 7 a.m.
Sunday Mass only will also be livestreamed on their YouTube channel. Please note that the Mass schedule may change based on need.
• Weekday Masses: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 6:30 a.m.; No Mass on Thursday; Saturday at 7 a.m.
Confession: Saturdays: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by appointment for a more convenient time for the penitent.
Baptism: Call for more information.
Anointing of the Sick: Call for a pastoral visit.
Parish Office Number: 565-2160; Temporary Office Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana
Parking Lot Masses Only; Church preparation continues for indoor Mass Celebrations.
• Sunday, May 31: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
All live broadcasts for the above celebrations will be on 98.5 FM. Livestreams of the Mass available on https://.www.facebook.com/SaintJudeChurchSinajana/
Rectory Office Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Rectory Closed: Tuesday, Thursday, weekends and all local, federal and religious holidays. For updates, confession and baptism appointments, call 475-6530.
San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo
• Sunday, May 31: 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning
• Sunday, May 31: 11 a.m.
Livestreamed on Facebook page; aired live on Fox Ch.06
Confession: Weekdays: 5 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday: 4 p.m.
Baptism: Offered everyday. Schedule for appointment.
Anointing of the Sick: Call for a pastoral visit
Call 646-8044 for more information
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto
• Sunday, May 31: 6 a.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
• Sunday, May 31: 6 p.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass - Chuukese
Church and social hall will be open, but social distancing must be strictly observed. All Masses will be available on YouTube and Facebook via livestream. Video and audio monitors will also be available outside of the church for those who still prefer to stay in their cars.
• Youtube channel: Immaculate Heart of Mary - Toto at https://bit.ly/3exhBtJ
• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283
Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon
• Sunday, May 31: 7 a.m. in Church only; 9 a.m. in church. There will be speakers in parking lot for those who choose to stay in their cars. A livestream is also available on Facebook. Check Facebook page of Blessed Diego Church for more information
San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac
• Sunday, May 31: 8:30 a.m.
Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo
• Sunday, May 31: 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Pohnpeian Mass
• 9 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed
The church requests that all parishioners follow social distancing rules of 6 feet apart and wear a mask. There will be a canopy in front of the church for those who will be joining but choose to remain outside.
Confession: 30 min. before Mass
Baptisms by appointment.
Call Frances Lizama 787-9717 for assistance or more information.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo
• Sunday, May 31: 6 a.m. (CHamoru), 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona
• Sunday, May 31: 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Weekdays, except Thursdays, which will be held at 7 a.m.
