Sunday is the day to celebrate fathers and certain establishments on island are offering specials deals to show the Dad in your life just how much you care. From hotels to Tumon sales, there is something to please every palate.
Hilton Guam Resort and Spa
The Hilton Guam Resort and Spa is hosting an evening of “BOURBON, RYE, & DAD” on Saturday night at the Lanai.
On the menu: Sliced roasted beef on toasted baguette, bourbon glazed wings, St. Louis baby back ribs and Derby Sage blue cheese crumbles.
Price is $40 per person. Must be 21-year-old or older to attend.
La Cascata, Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort
La Cascata at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring free-flowing draft beer, sparkling wine, live entertainment, raffle prizes and gift certificates for all fathers.
$50 for adults plus a 10% service charge.
$25 for children ages 6 to 11 plus a 10% service charge.
All front line essential workers will receive a 25% discount with valid ID.
Niji, Hyatt Regency Guam
Hyatt Regency Guam is holding a special Father’s Day breakfast buffet and Father’s Day dinner at Niji Restaurant.
Breakfast buffet from 11:30 to 3 p.m. for $55 plus 10% service charge, and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $45 plus 10% service charge.
Lone Star
Lone Star Steakhouse in Tamuning is offering Dads a choice of Cajun rib-eye, Bone-in rib-eye or Porter House with a choice of side, soup or salad, bread and a complimentary mug to take home. Runs through Sunday night for $39.99.
IHOP
IHOP will have Big Daddy Father’s Day specials including an 18-ounce T-bone steak with eggs for $26 and the one pound Big Daddy steak omelet for $18.
La Seine, Lotte Hote
At La Seine at the Lotte Hotel Dads can a three course Surf and Turf including a five ounce rib-eye and a half main lobster and complimentary wine or beer. Dinner for two for an all-inclusive $120.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse in Tumon is serving up a special Father’s Day Platter with two pounds of Prime rib, shrimp skewers, mashed potatoes, veggies, salad and a free Bloomin’ Onion for $100. Free Bloomin’ Onion with an order of $30 or more.
Beach House Grill, Dusit Beach Resort Guam
The newly opened Beach House Grill at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam will be serving signature cocktails by their in house mixologists during Father’s Day weekend.
Father's Day sales
• In honor of Father’s Day Caronel Luxury Watches at The Plaza Shopping Center will have a 15% storewide sale including already on sale items.
• Michael Kors at The Plaza is offering free limited edition canvas duffle bag valued at $198 with a purchase of $250 or more to celebrate Father’s Day.
• DNA Evolution and Billabong Guam will be giving away a free Best Summer Ever Tee with a purchase of $100 with sales of more than 50% off during the holiday weekend.