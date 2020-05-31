A book written by Teresita Lourdes Perez and translated into CHamoru by Maria Ana Tenorio Rivera earned the University of Guam Press its second Independent Publisher Book Award.
“CHamoru Legends: A Gathering of Stories” received a bronze medal in the category of Best Regional Fiction in the Australia/New Zealand/Pacific Rim region, according to a press release from UOG.
The Independent Publisher Book Awards is the longest running unaffiliated book contest for independent presses. Since 1996, it has become known as the “world’s largest book awards contest” and has “identified a reading list of progressive, thought-provoking books,” according to the program. Authors and publishers worldwide enter to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in 85 general categories, 12 regional categories, and 11 e-book categories.
“CHamoru Legends: A Gathering of Stories” is a collection of reimagined classic CHamoru legends featuring artwork from 12 local artists.
Perez combed through the Micronesian Area Research Center’s archives to find previously published versions of CHamoru legends and gathered stories from family and friends, the press release stated. She selected 12 legends she wanted to retell in her own voice.
“The beautiful thing about this (book) is it was designed to incorporate lots of different perspectives — the perspective of art, the perspective of multiple languages … It is a testament to the multiple ways that a story can be told,” said Perez, who also included personal reflections in the book connecting the legends to her life and family stories. “I was not left alone in this process — I didn’t want to be left alone in the process of selecting the legends and in the process of drafting the legends because legends are a community voice.”
Recognizing the importance of telling cultural stories in the CHamoru language, UOG Press published the book so that it features the legends in English on one side and in CHamoru on the reverse side.
The book was released in November.
Last year, UOG Press earned IPBA’s bronze medal for Best Regional Non-Fiction for “Lina’la’: Portraits of Life at Litekyan."
A second volume of “CHamoru Legends” is in production and will feature legends from the Northern Marianas Islands.