Chicago's last farm – now also a high school – celebrates 175 years

CHICAGO — Some 40 years ago, the historian for the Mount Greenwood Chamber of Commerce led a movement to save Chicago's last farm.
The Chicago Board of Education was considering selling the land to real estate developers, so Joe Martin organized a letter-writing campaign, petition drive and media blitz because, he said at the time, the community "would feel a great loss if the farm ceased to produce necessary food." Not only did the board decide to keep the property at 111th Street and Pulaski Road, it opened an agricultural high school to ensure more generations of growers would harvest vegetables there.
Now the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences is celebrating the 175th anniversary of the farm, which has survived Chicago Public Schools financial woes, brutal winters and deadly pandemics since the deed was executed on Dec. 11, 1846.
"I look at the pictures of the farm 100 years ago, and there's cattle and there (are) pigs and there (are) chickens," Principal William Hook said. "We're still growing corn. We still have a market garden. We still have a farm stand. All of those things that they were doing, you know, over the last 175 years, we're still doing. We're just doing it in a different way with technology, and we're doing it with different people. We have students who are interested in agriculture instead of people who are full-time farmers."
Hook said the land has not "fundamentally changed" since 1846, though the community surrounding it certainly has. Mount Greenwood – in the far southwest corner of the city – was first populated in 1830, but didn't experience a notable influx of settlers until the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition, according to Martin's records.
Martin, the Mount Greenwood historian, credited the "farsighted" Board of Education with "visualizing the extension of the city limits to distant points where schools would be needed" in purchasing the 129-acre farm for $79 in a sheriff's auction.
Two German immigrants were the first farmers to arrive, in 1863. They each leased 80 acres for the annual price of 50 cents per acre. They cleared the land and built homes while also suffering hardships such as pest-infected crops and difficult travels into the city.
The century that followed saw new families rent the land, which was carved and sold to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Chicago Park District and others. The farm is now just under 79 acres, Hook said.
Peter Ouwenga had been growing and selling tomatoes, onions, corn and other vegetables for decades there when the board made noise about dumping the site as it faced fiscal crisis. Martin, a Hungarian immigrant who founded the Mount Greenwood Historical Association, formed the Citizen's Committee to Save Chicago's Last Farm and urged the board to consider the "extreme importance historically" of the land.
Thousands of people expressed support for the yearslong campaign, and the board announced in 1983 it did not wish to sell the farm. A new plan formed.
Ellen Summerfield Russell said she was working in CPS' central office when she was approached by a district official about becoming principal of a new high school.
"And I said, 'Well, what kind of a high school is it?' I had just passed the principal's exam, and I had just gotten my Ph.D. So he said, 'Well, it's agricultural science,'" Russell recalled in a recent phone interview with the Tribune.
"And I said, 'Well, what is that?' And he said, 'Well, it's about plants and animals.' And I said, 'Well, I have an urban garden behind my condo in Hyde Park. I like gardening.' And I said, 'I like animals, so I guess, yeah, I'd be interested.' That's how I said yes."
Russell said she was given a year to design the curriculum, hire teachers and recruit students. Walter Biddle Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences in Philadelphia – the first of its kind in the United States – was the model for Chicago's school and the inspiration for the creation of its agribusiness advisory council, which Russell said led the way for campus expansion.
For its first year, in 1985, the school was said to have received more than 500 applications for about 150 freshmen spots. School officials at the time touted the number of girls who signed up. Many of the students endured long commutes to the farm, which Russell calls the "land laboratory."
"It's just like a real surprise to see this tract of land right on the boundary of the city," she said.
Russell said the school offered college prep and vocational education, with coursework devoted to horticulture, food science, landscape design and other agriculture topics. She left her position in 1987.
Martin died shortly after the school opened, at the age of 80.
Hook, a longtime CPS employee, became principal in 2007.
He didn't have an agricultural background either when he took the reins – he said his wife joked at the time that he couldn't grow a 5-by-10-foot garden – but the school's hands-on approach was a selling point. Years later, he found himself doing much of the work on the farm when the COVID-19 pandemic began and the school's 800 students transitioned to remote learning.
"For the first few months I was feeding the animals, picking up after the animals and watering the plants, and it was a full day just doing that kind of stuff. But we got it done, and we started slowly going back to normal," Hook said.
He blamed the coronavirus for the subdued farm anniversary celebration. He said some students re-created historic pictures of the farm – by posing on a tractor, in front of hay bales, with cows – that were featured on large poster boards for display. The then-and-now photos reminded Hook that not much has changed in 175 years.
The high school "opened because the community wanted to make sure that they didn't lose the farm," he said. "To think that people in the community had the foresight to make sure they maintain this precious piece of land in the city of Chicago ... they were wise beyond their years at the time to be able to realize that it was an important thing to maintain. And I'm glad to be part of a group that's helped maintain it over the years."