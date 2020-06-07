St. Paul Christian School celebrated its Class of 2020 Saturday morning during a tribute that commemorated the close-knit family ties and uniqueness of its graduates. More than 100 family members and friends enjoyed the emotional tribute to the class, who have already faced some challenges never seen before 2020. Nathan Grant Lactaoan Sala and Jinyoung Lim were named class valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you