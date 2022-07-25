“A coat,” Mom always said, “covers a multitude of sins.”
How true that is.
A coat will cover a dirty shirt, torn shorts, or paint-splotched arms. You can hide all kinds of truth under a coat.
And now that I am getting ready to take my turn through Guam’s revolving door, I am grateful for the “house-coats” that hide the truth—the closet doors that cover things stuffed inside; the oven that holds the kitchen clutter, and the beds and furniture that hide little items that create hiccups in the visual field.
Despite the number of disclosures sellers must make (yes, someone did die here), there is a certain level of deception in selling a residence.
When people come through, they see a tidy, uncluttered house. Beds are made. The boys’ latest projects are not scattered all over the floor.
They can walk through without tripping over toys or getting their feet stuck because someone didn’t clean up after spilling lemon tea.
In the kitchen, they can see all the way across the island and countertops to the backsplash.
Outside, there are no forgotten toys or renovation leftovers. (Warning: There is a dog. She barks a lot. And you may have her, even if you’re not buying my house.)
How very deceitful of me!
My house has never looked like a candidate for “Minimalist Magazine” before. It has always been a bit of a wreck—a cluttered, chaotic mess of children and their stuff.
Twenty-one years ago, this house welcomed eight children, then saw the addition of one more, the incremental departures of five, the addition of two, and the eventual departures of three more.
When people walk through my house, they may see the remaining three, but they won’t see the other eight or the life they all brought to this place.
They won’t see the school projects, or hear the piano, violin, guitar and ukes practicing. They won’t see the stitched face that plowed the driveway, or the fingertip that fought a machete—and lost. They won’t see the dogs, cats and parakeets (there were close to 30!) that came and went.
In short, they can’t see what I remember.
They will see the house—pressed and dressed.
They won’t see the home I’ve tried to make here.
Some of it is still in the closets.
Carefully stowed out of sight.
So buyers can see the home they might make.
In the house I’ll hate to leave.