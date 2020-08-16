College up in the air?

WHAT'S NEXT?: Isabel and Sophie Kochanek, both 18, play with a soccer ball at their home in La Grange, Illinois Aug. 3. Both sisters will be college freshmen in the fall. Sophie is enrolled at Carnegie Mellon, but she'll be taking classes online from home in the fall. Isabel is headed to Purdue Northwest in Hammond, where she plans to live in a dorm and play on the soccer team. Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service