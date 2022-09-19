Crimes of the past can still keep you guessing

KEEPS YOU GUESSING: New books have been released for fans of true crime stories, including the pair pictured here. In foreground, "Nothing but the Night" by Greg King and Penny Wilson c.2022, St. Martin's Press $29.99 352 pages. In background, "American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America's Jack the Ripper" by Daniel Stashower c.2022, Minotaur Books $29.99 342 pages