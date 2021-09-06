It’s been almost two years of constant hype, fear, worry, dismay, disbelief, distrust and panic over the SARS-CoV2 virus.
I’ve been following the situation closely from the start.
Before 2019 ended, I had already heard convincing reports from people within China that the virus had escaped from the lab in Wuhan. In the last 20 months, I have read more articles, watched more videos and downloaded more papers than I ever have before. (And that’s saying something, given I’m the mother of a disabled child and I’m constantly researching.)
I have an undone story on this crisis that is rolling around in my head that sometimes keeps me up at night.
I am weary and tired.
Some nights I feel like a shell of a person who has had every bit of hope drained away.
I had one of those nights recently.
As I struggled to stay awake while reading Psalm 119, a verse jumped out at me.
“Though I have become like a wineskin in the smoke….” verse 83 began.
A wineskin in the smoke.
Wineskins were bag-like “bottles” made from animal skins that stored and aged wine. For the wine to age properly, the skins had to be fresh and supple.
But if an empty wineskin were left hanging in the smoke, it would get dry, brittle and blackened. It would be useless.
I understood precisely how the psalmist felt. I, too, had become like a wineskin in the smoke. The virus and all that had come with it had left me dry and cracking.
But the verse continued: “… I do not forget Thy statutes.”
Ah, here was the hope I needed. It was found in clinging to God’s word and remaining faithful to its truths.
I thought of Habakkuk, who trembled over the news of a coming invasion. Yet he ends his prophecy in hope: “Though the fig tree should not blossom, and there be no fruit on the vines…. yet I will exult in the Lord, I will rejoice in the God of my salvation …”
Scripture tells of a coming time of judgment and redemption, and for years, I have believed the stage is being set for this. Yet I never imagined something as small as a virus would catapult us toward Armageddon.
But God has His ways.
As difficult as life is now, I can have hope.
God is in control.
And He does all things well.