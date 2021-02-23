Digging for ghost shrimp at high tide

EARHART: Aerial images of the same gray whale, known as "Earhart," taken 18 days apart in May 2020 in northern Puget Sound. Changes in body condition are evident as the whale fattens up during this important feeding stopover during migration. Images were collected non-invasively using a remotely-controlled drone flown at least 150 feet over the whales. Photo by Holly Fearnbach/SR3, and John Durban/Southall Environmental Associates, via Tribune News Service