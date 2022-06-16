DOCOMO donates $64K for Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games

DOCOMO PACIFIC a regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, & entertainment, recently announced its more than $64,000 in donations as part of its gold sponsorship of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games.
Since its conception in 1981, the Pacific Mini Games has been a premier multi-sport event displaying athletic talent from the different countries and territories located in Oceania.
This competition takes place every four years and will be hosted for the first time in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands between June 17-June 25.
The games will include approximately 1,400 athletes from all 22 Pacific Games Association members to compete in nine sports: Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, and Va’a.
Its donation includes:
• 1,800 pre-loaded SIM kits for participating athletes and their entourage.
• $11,000 worth of commercial airtime for NMPMG spots across multiple networks.
• Sports kits for each participating athlete that consists of a sports drawstring bag, water bottle, cooling towel, and earbuds.
• Exclusive offers for NMPMG participants.
• Prepaid phone card vending machines and device charging stations to keep participants and spectators connected.
Additionally, DOCOMO PACIFIC has released a video tribute in celebration of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, host of this year’s Games.
“The NMPMG will bring athletes from 24 countries in Oceania to the CNMI. As the host ... we wanted to make sure that all participants could enjoy the best mobile connectivity experience during their visit. This way they can put all their focus on the games and exploring our beautiful islands and culture,” said Pauline Johnson, general manager, DOCOMO PACIFIC.