Emerald Cruises offers new 15- to 26-day 'Epic Voyages'

Emerald Cruises has announced new “Epic Voyages” that are 15 to 26 days long.
All “Epic Voyages” combine two or three complementary itineraries – complete with transfers between ships when necessary – to create a seamless adventure that visits multiple countries.
The 15-day “Discover the Rhine and Rhône Rivers” itinerary spans four countries and includes the castle-studded Rhine Gorge and lavender fields of Provence to the historic city centers of Lyon and Amsterdam.
Guests booking the Oct. 8, 2022, sailing will spend a day in Amsterdam before departing to sail the Rhine through the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. In Basel, Switzerland, guests will be transferred to Lyon, France, via coach where they will embark on Emerald Liberté for an eight-day sailing on the Rhône. Both rivers traverse major wine regions and offer multiple opportunities to visit local vineyards.
Other itineraries include the 16-day “Discover the Treasure of the Danube” between Bucharest and Nuremberg, and the 15-day “Discover the Rivers of France and Portugal” between Nice and Porto.
The new 100-guest superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, due out in January 2022, will operate the 26-day “Discover Gems of the Mediterranean Coastlines” that visits four countries in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Nice on April 25, 2023, this sailing carries from the French Riviera, down the Western coast of Italy with ports in Corsica and Sicily, to the Greek Isles and Turkey before concluding in Athens.
The 18-day “Discover the Wonders of the Red Sea” will sail between Aqaba and Limassol, with ports of call in Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Cyprus and a transit through the famed Suez Canal.
Guests booking select suite or stateroom categories on 2022 cruises will receive up to 30% off the cost of the booking when paying in full 12 months prior to departure.
After its debut, Emerald Azzurra will sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black and Red seas. On the rivers, Emerald Cruises sails eight Star-Ships in Europe and one on the Mekong, as well as a chartered river ship sailing the Russian waterways.