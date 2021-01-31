EU authorizes Oxford-AstraZeneca with limitations

BERLIN (The Washington Post) - The European Union's regulator authorized the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for use in the 27-country bloc on Friday, expanding its tools to fight the pandemic, even as it continued to feud with the British-Swedish company over a shortage in supply.
The vaccine developed jointly by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is cheaper and easier to distribute than the other leading offerings, and so it has been eagerly awaited in countries around world.
But inconsistent dosing in its clinical trials has muddied assessment of its effectiveness. And some governments have raised concern about a lack of data on the efficacy in people 65 and over, who represented only 6 percent of trial participants, though they account for majority of coronavirus deaths and are high on most countries' vaccination priority lists.
The United States is waiting for further trial data before authorization. Germany announced on Thursday that it would recommend the vaccine only for adults under 65. And just hours before the European regulator gave its judgment, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Paris that it was "quasi-ineffective" among older people.
The European Medicines Agency, though, approved the vaccine for everyone 18 and older, saying that while it is not yet known how well the vaccine will work for older people, "protection is expected, given that an immune response is seen in this age group and based on experience with other vaccines."
Britain and India have also authorized it for all adults.
"This has been a difficult year for many and it's caused a lot of hardship, not just in Europe, but across the globe," said Emer Cooke, executive director of the E.U.'s regulatory agency. "But let's not forget that this year has seen progress at an unprecedented scale and speed in scientific terms."
The regulatory decision came amid a furious fight between the E.U. and AstraZeneca, which has said its vaccine deliveries to the E.U. would fall short by as much as 60 percent this quarter, after problems at a manufacturing site in Belgium. At the same time, the company has been delivering large vaccine shipments to Britain.