Pastor Franklin Graham is bringing Guåhan Festival of Hope to Guam "to share a message of God’s love."
Graham is the son of famous evangelist Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Coming with Graham is Grammy-winning Christian singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith, as well as award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian, who started traveling the world with Billy Graham more than 40 years ago.
Former Gov. Felix Camacho added his invitation to everyone to attend the free event, which will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.
"We islanders are known for our friendliness and hospitality but many are struggling with the challenges of life on this island paradise. Crime, drugs, violence, relational issues, loneliness, fear and despair have affected our community,” former Gov. Camacho stated.
“This has to change. We need hope. Evangelist Franklin Graham is bringing the Festival of Hope to Guam to invite us to hear the message of salvation through the life of Jesus Christ. We need this now!”
Marianas tour
The Guåhan Festival of Hope is part of a round-the-world festival with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Since 1989, he has preached to more than 7 million people in cities from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Tupelo, Mississippi, according to the association's website.
Graham’s visit to the Mariana Islands begins with the Marianas Festival of Hope in Saipan on Feb. 21 and will end with the Guåhan Festival of Hope in Guam on Feb. 23.
Graham and the association are familiar with the region. Graham leads Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, which has helped thousands of families in the Northern Mariana Islands recover from Supertyphoon Yutu, which steamrolled through the islands of the Northern Marianas in October 2018.
“After the typhoon hit, I asked volunteers to deliver more than 80 tons of critical relief items to families suffering on the islands. When our advance team landed, tears started streaming down a woman’s face and she said, ‘We had just been praying God would send someone,’” Graham stated in the press release.
“When tragedies like this happen, I believe sometimes God opens the door for us to come back and share the life-changing message of the Bible through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, so I’m looking forward to encouraging the people of Guam and the Mariana Islands with the message that God loves them and has a purpose for their lives.”