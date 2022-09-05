I’ve been sharing news about independent, faith-based movies with island residents for more than a decade.
There have been few films to promote in the last two years, but now as life is getting back to normal, new theatrical releases are picking up.
I’m glad to report a new movie, “Lifemark,” is opening Friday at Regal Theaters at Guam Premier Outlets. It is slated for one showing a day (7 p.m.) for seven days.
“Lifemark” is the latest from the Kendrick Brothers, whose past films include “Courageous,” “War Room,” and “Overcomer.”
Unlike other Kendrick films, this one is based on a true story. “Lifemark” is a fictionalization of the documentary, “I Lived on Parker Avenue.” (See the documentary at ilivedonparkerave.com)
“This is the first time we’ve told a story from families who have lived this experience,” Alex Kendrick said in a promotional video. “We want to give [audiences] an inspirational view of a life saved and how that life turned out.”
“I Lived on Parker Avenue” tells the story of David Scotton, whose teenage mother gave him up for adoption at birth.
David had a good life with his adoptive parents, Jimmy and Susan Scotton, but he always wondered about his birth parents. He eventually connected with both of them through social media and met them when he was 19. He is now in his late 20s.
The Scottons and David’s birth mother, Melissa Coles, consulted on the movie, so although events were added, the fictionalized version remains true to the story.
“I want the world to know there are other options to abortion,” Susan Scotton said in a promotional featurette.
“Every single life, every single baby — that’s an entire generation that’s being saved,” said Melissa Coles. “I believe there is a lot of good that is going to come from this movie. I think it is going to touch a lot of hearts and change a lot of minds.”
Kirk Cameron, who has a lead role in the movie, says it is “pro-family, pro-love, pro-forgiveness, pro-reconciliation.”
“Lifemark” is being distributed as a Fathom Event. Relatively new to the Guam market, Fathom events are short-run and pre-sold.
Get your tickets at https://regmovi.es/3RiLHoC.
For more information on the movie, you can also visit the “Family Films for Guam” Facebook page.