Gingerbread House Weekends
The Salvation Army bell ringing
This holiday season, give the gift of your time and ring the red kettle bell with The Salvation Army. Bell ringing is held a various locations throughout the island, including Guam Premiere Outlets, Micronesia Mall, Agana Shopping Center and both Cost-U-Less locations. To schedule your family or group of friends for a bell-ringing section, call 477-9818 or email kettles@salvationarmyguam.org.
Ha'anen Famila: Homemade Christmas
Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum & Educational Facility will host a Homemade Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 14. Participants can help trim the trees in the museum with hand printed ornaments. There also will be toy reindeers for painting and they'll be putting together a do-it-yourself gingerbread house to take home.
Worlds of Wonder
Colorful and brightly lit, the Christmas array, which is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, started Dec. 5 and will run until the end of the month. The lights turn on nightly from 6-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The lights are on extended hours Friday to Sunday when they close at 11 p.m. The holiday array is located next to Tumon Sands Plaza. The annual display features Santa's elves, his reindeer and a tropical Christmas theme that embraces the Hafa Adai spirit. Expect a crowd, but take the family for a free evening of beautiful pictures and enjoy the colors of Tumon.
Guam Territorial Band
Guam's official band invites the community to its upcoming performances.
- Dec. 21, 7-9 p.m. – DFS Holiday Event (jazz ensemble)
- Dec. 23, 6 p.m. – Fiesta Resort (poolside)
- Dec. 24, 3-5 p.m. – DFS Holiday Event (marching band)
Governor's Holiday Home & Christmas Festival
• Holiday Home at Government House in Agana Heights is open from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays until Jan. 7.
• Christmas lights at the Guam Museum and Skinner Plaza will be lit at sundown until Jan. 7. Check out live entertainment at the outdoor stage every Saturday.
Hilton Holiday Train
The Holiday Train at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa is on display at the main lobby. Proceeds of this year's event will go to the Autism Community Together. For more information, call 646-1835 ext. 5501.
“Let There Be Peace”: St. Fidelis Friary Christmas Village Display
The annual Christmas display returns to the Agana Shopping Center, open from 6–9 p.m. until Jan. 6. There is no entrance fee.
Christmas caroling
The Guam Symphony Society's Bel Canto Group & the Dandan Famagu'on Children's and Youth Choir will be celebrating the holidays with a series of performances across the island over the next three weeks.
• Dec. 21, 10 a.m. - Guam Public Library, Hagåtña *
• Dec. 21, 6 p.m. - Sheraton Laguna Resort **
* Performance with Bel Canto and the Children's and Youth Choirs
** Performance with the Children's and Youth Choirs and Symphony String Trio only
*** Performance with the Children's and Youth Choirs
GAIN Candy Cane Lane
Guam Animals in Need will be sponsoring a variety fair Dec. 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Dededo Senior Center. Admission is one bag of nonclumping litter per four family members. The fair will include food, games, crafts and more for all the island's pet lovers.