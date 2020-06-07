With seven decades of proud Friar tradition behind them, Father Duenas Memorial School celebrated its Class of 2020 in a small ceremony Friday evening at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao. Like the Phoenix, the Class of 2020 are destined to rise as they carve a new path for themselves. The challenges of 2020 have made the class closer, a bond of brotherhood they cemented after four years together. Roy Manaloto was named valedictorian and Isaiah Michael Alvendia was named salutatorian of the class.

