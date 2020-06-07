With seven decades of proud Friar tradition behind them, Father Duenas Memorial School celebrated its Class of 2020 in a small ceremony Friday evening at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao. Like the Phoenix, the Class of 2020 are destined to rise as they carve a new path for themselves. The challenges of 2020 have made the class closer, a bond of brotherhood they cemented after four years together. Roy Manaloto was named valedictorian and Isaiah Michael Alvendia was named salutatorian of the class.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam-based airman found dead; cause of death under investigation
- Aircraft carrier departs Guam, signals thank you
- Police make arrest, investigate disturbance caught on camera
- Former USDA employee charged in bid-rigging case
- GPD: Man rammed victim's vehicle repeatedly after argument; drugs, guns seized
- Guam protesters: 'We stand together'
- Search launched for missing dentist
- 3 women accuse Port officer of sexual assault
- Dusit now manages second Guam hotel, shopping center
- 'I just want to go home'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The governor recently announced the lifting of some restrictions that were placed in March as part of the public health emergency. Read more
Cho’cho’ Saina
- Laura M. Torres Souder
The world is in a state of war against an enemy unseen. The coronavirus pandemic has blown our definition of “normal” to smithereens. We are u… Read more
- By Tony Azios
As your readers surely know, Guam residents cannot vote for the president of the United States and have just one non-voting delegate in Congre… Read more