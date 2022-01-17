The Father Duenas Friars got their 2022 Interscholastic Sports Association/Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys Basketball Season started on the right track after holding off the visiting Notre Dame Royals 46-39 Saturday afternoon at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao. A strong opening quarter with timely buckets in the fourth allowed the defending champs to get the tip-off win.
Friar Kaine Santos scored a game-high 20 points and teammate Jaden Santos added 16 big points with the Royals keeping the contest close in the second half.
ND’s Kevin Tainatongo split a pair of free throws to get the Royals within a single possession 40-37 with just under two minutes left to play. The Friars responded on the ensuing possession as Kaine Santos found Jaden Santos open on the left wing for a much needed three-pointer to extend the lead 43-37.
“It’s about patience; that’s what wins our games. We treat every possession like it’s so valuable because just one possession could cost us the game. So, in that situation, when I shot that three, I was just calm and trusted myself,” said Jaden Santos on nailing the big late-game bucket.
The Royals got a late bucket from Dylan Santiago, but Notre Dame was forced to foul as Jaden Santos and teammate EJ Acda hit the free throws to put the game out of reach.
“They dive for every dead ball, pressure you hard and they’re just a good team overall,” said Jaden Santos on the Royals' ability to keep fighting.
Tyler Concepcion led all Royals with 10 points. Despite trailing 18-5 in the opening period, the Royals continued to fight, opening the second quarter on a 10-2 run. The Friars too rolled with the punches with Kaine Santos pacing the scoring for the team in the first half where he scored 12 of his 20.
“I think it had a lot to do with rebounding and our confidence,” said Kaine Santos on the Friars up and down quarters. “Energy had a lot to do with it to. We just needed to get over that.”
Grabbing a win on opening day win was important for the relatively new-look Friars as they aim to get better on a game-to-game basis.
“This win gives us confidence in every other game we have, and it really helps us build rhythm,” added Kaine Santos.
The Friars take on the Harvest Eagles Monday before setting up for a mid-week battle against the rival St. Paul Warriors on Wednesday. The Royals will host the Guam High Panthers Monday evening.
The girls' games were slated to start the same day, but all games were canceled the day prior.