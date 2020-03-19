Inspired by a Facebook story out of Las Vegas and their own college experiences, two friends have taken a much-needed step, filling a void to help feed as many Guam children as they can.
The island, on the verge of a lockdown after having confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, has canceled school classes and shut down all nonessential government agencies. Things have been pretty bleak in the past few days with tourism, the island's main economic engine, at a near standstill and fears of a COVID-19 outbreak running rampant in the local community.
Dominique Cruz said she saw a Facebook post that described what one Las Vegas company was doing to feed area children, most of whom rely on the school system for steady meals.
"I called Mari (Crisostomo) and said, 'Hey, does Guam have something like this?" she said.
From there, Cruz said, the idea took on a life of its own and now the duo – both graduates of Notre Dame High School – are preparing to serve 300 free hot dog lunches for any child or family who shows up to Fizz & Co. Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.
While it's targeted to children who depend on free or reduced meals under the federal food program, both just want people who need the food to come and enjoy lunch.
The two talked freely as they lugged cases of water and boxes of chips into Fizz & Co. at the Agana Shopping Center. Set by a '50s-style backdrop and diner music in the background, the two sometimes completed the other's sentences, while they moved things back and forth and rearranged tables, sharing their inspiration for the outreach.
"When I think about these kids who are out of school for two weeks, that hurts my heart," said Crisostomo. "We don't know what their home life is like – whether they have food to eat or a family to come home to."
"It was like fate, we had to do it," Cruz said. "I reached out to her ... knowing her passion for kids, and we just ... kinda ran with it."
"There was so much positive feedback," Crisostomo said, nodding at the speed with which their outreach took off. "One day? Facebook, WhatsApp ... 24 hours."
"I have friends who are educators. ... They got the posts before I sent it to them," Cruz said, laughing.
Altruistic and enthusiastic
Crisostomo, who graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and Cruz, who graduated from St. Leo University in Florida, spent their college years doing community service and giving back to underprivileged kids as part of their course work.
They returned home after college and discovered their course work had honed a passion to give back to the local community.
"It becomes a part of your life, so why not do it here?" Crisostomo said.
Fueled by altruism and the need to improve the living conditions for kids on island, Crisostomo and Cruz found themselves inspired by the stories of restaurant owners who dedicated free lunch meals to students who need it.
So they went to work and hit up a couple of friends, who turned around and hit up a couple of their friends. Suddenly, they had more volunteers and people pushing to donate money.
They dragged Crisostomo's mom LeAnn, the owner of Fizz & Co., into it.
"It was all them," said Leann Crisostomo, laughing and deferring the spotlight to the two. "I am just here to support my kids in whatever they want to do.
"I didn't realize this was a need and it touched my heart," Leann Crisostomo said, sharing how she felt at the dinner table the night before upon hearing stories of kids on island who don't have much. "You just don't know what people are going through. ... So I'm just here to support them."
"You don't realize that this is happening on our island," said Mari Crisostomo, referring to local stories of homelessness and hunger.
When asked what message they hoped people would get from the outreach, Cruz said, "just to inspire others. ... We want everyone to do the same."
"It really doesn't take much to help out," said Mari Crisostomo, adding a lot of people want to help. "Don't be afraid to reach out and ask. ... We can do it."
COVID-19 concerns
To minimize the crowd and ensure people will get in and out without breaking any government edicts, the plan is to have baggies of food already pre-packed. Food bags will contain a hot dog, chips and water.
The food will be distributed outside the storefront with patrons picking up and leaving as soon as they can. Nobody needs to enter the store.
Efficiency is key, Crisostomo said, with social distancing in mind to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We want to minimize the volunteers," Crisostomo said, adding it's not that they don't want the help, but they want to limit the number of faces they come into contact with.
The duo, who will take time from their jobs to distribute, are hopeful that all 300 lunches will go out. If not, there's a plan in place to ensure people who need it will get it.
'This is for those who need a meal'
Do people have to provide proof that they are low-income?
Crisostomo and Cruz both laughed at the notion.
"If you're willing to come all the way down here to get food, you can have it," Crisostomo said.
Both were socially conscious of the fact that hours have been cut across the island, and money is tight for everyone.
"We aren't trying to choose who gets and who doesn't. ... This is for those who need a meal," said Cruz.
"That's one lunch you don't have to buy," said Crisostomo.