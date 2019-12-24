With several hundred family members and friends on hand, the company members and students of Fusion Dance Center embraced the season and blew up with holiday cheer with its annual Christmas show Saturday at Mercy Heights in Chalan Pago.
The annual holiday concert aims to spread the joy of the season and "showcase the hard work of our company dancers and students," said Gener Deliquina, director and owner of Fusion Dance Center. "Over 100 of our students participated in the recital composed of favorite classic and modern holiday tunes."
"It's Christmas Time" featured more than 100 students, showcasing the dance studio's company and its students with a matinee and a night show that covered the various genres of dance, including jazz, hip-hop, ballet, ballroom and hula.
For first-time dance mom Neri Ishizu, it was slightly surreal as she found herself participating and going full speed to get her daughter, Lauren Cruz, ready for her first performance.
"I didn't think I was going to be so involved," she said. "First, I just wanted her to have something to do on the weekends, and then I saw her first class, I was very impressed."
It was a proud mom moment as she saw her daughter shine on stage, Ishizu said, joking that she was living her dance dreams through her daughter.
"She worked very hard ... I was very excited and proud of Lauren," Ishizu said.
For Paul and Natasha Suba, they enjoy watching their daughter, Ava, take the stage with her dance mates.
"Fusion Dance Center's concerts are very entertaining from start to finish." said Paul Suba. "You really see the instructors put so much effort into these dancers, and to watch our kids execute it so beautifully is a blessing to see as a parent."
Deliquina echoed the sentiments of pride and accomplishment.
"I feel the kids performed straight from their heart and passion for dance," Deliquina said. "They enjoy showcasing their hard work and talent to families and friends ... they also love to share the stage with their dance mates while continuing to build friendships."