To the tune of honking cars, an array of balloons, streamers and the cacophony of music and cheering family members, 144 students from Guam Community College participated in the school's 2020 Motorcade Graduation ceremony. Graduates from the Summer 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 sessions received their diplomas and certificates from GCC’s 24 post-secondary programs and the adult education program Saturday at its campus in Mangilao.

