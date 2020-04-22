When the Luis. P. Untalan Middle School Wildcats opened for business on their first day of distribution for Guam Department of Education's Grab & Learn program, they gave away more than 100 learning packets within the first 30 minutes. The unexpected number was a testament to the commitment of parents who want to ensure their kids learn amid the restrictions laid out by COVID-19.
Rocking their masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, the school staff and administrators ran a drive-thru operation that kept cars moving to ensure the packets were distributed quickly with an eye toward limiting person-to-person contact.
When the island's schools shut down more than a month ago to help contain COVID-19, Guam DOE wanted to ensure enrichment continued at home. They rolled out their distance-learning website, its partnership with PBS Guam and the Grab & Learn distribution. This week, most of the island's public middle schools will be holding similar distribution sites to help their parents and students.
"While our routines have been shaken up by the COVID-19 health pandemic and we know many of our students are missing their teachers and classmates, we hope that these resources will help them to take charge of their learning in an exciting and enjoyable way," stated Deputy Superintendent of Educational Support and Community Learning Kelly Sukola.
Quality learning at home
To meet their students' needs, the Wildcat teachers had quickly pushed their distance-learning platform. However, with more than half their student population without reliable online access daily, they also created a six-week calendar of events that offers activities that can be done at home. It took a little more time, because the teachers wanted to ensure the lessons offered quality learning with minimal teaching from the parents.
Recipes offer a mix of math and CHamoru lessons that aim to bring the family together in uncertain times. Journal writing on the spirit of Inafa'maolek helps incorporate language arts. All are low-maintenance activities that can enrich learning during quarantine.
Principal Agnes Guerrero commended her staff and teachers for their work and dedication to their students.
"LPUMS faculty, staff and administration continue to display their commitment and dedication to the continued learning of all students," she said, praising the cohesion of the school staff and teachers. "The Wildcats are all in this together."