Recently, my kids have rediscovered placemats.
In particular, they’ve rediscovered some placemats that my mother-in-law made for my oldest boys more than 30 years ago.
In 1989, Grandma Middlebrooke found 50th Anniversary commemorative photo layouts of “The Wizard of Oz.” She decorated the backs with rainbows and the boys’ names, and laminated them.
That they are still in the house is a bit of a miracle. The boys whose names they bear are now 37 and 35. We’ve moved four times since they came into the house — including a move to Aberdeen, South Dakota, where L. Frank Baum wrote the Oz stories — and they were never tossed or lost. Their edges are curled a little, but they are still quite serviceable.
BJ decided to use the placemats. But now they all want them because they like to talk about them.
My kids, who cannot tell you from one day to the next that “8+5 = 13” or that “the alphabet starts with A,” know the people on the placemat.
They know that Dorothy is Judy Garland.
And the Cowardly Lion is Bert Lahr.
The Tin Man is Jack Haley.
But the Scarecrow is their favorite. That’s Ray Bolger. Ray Bolger also plays the villain in the Disney version of “Babes in Toyland.” He’s the bad guy. But not in “The Wizard of Oz.” And they’ve seen him dancing on Youtube. And wouldn’t it be nice if BJ could dance like that? He could be Ray Bolger too.
Every time the placements come out, the same conversation ensues. Now and then we add details, such as “the flying monkeys scared Mom when she was little” and that as Barnaby in “Toyland,” Bolger tried to hurt Tom and Mary.
All of this is fascinating to me.
It shows that even with their brains, which some days function as well as the Scarecrow’s, they can make factual and emotional connections. Inside those skulls of straw, there’s hope for greater reasoning and more meaningful thought processes to emerge.
As I watch these three, I am also reminded that genius comes in many forms. The one who cannot add may one day amaze people with his knowledge of movie stars, especially long-forgotten ones.
Some days, life with these three gets the better of me. The raindrops tumble all around.
But then heaven opens a magic lane, one step beyond the rain.
And I see over the rainbow again.