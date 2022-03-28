It was a night of light and elegance as several hundred residents donned their best evening wear to celebrate the 20th Annual Red Ball at the Hyatt Regency Guam Saturday. After a long period COVID-19 restrictions, the night was a welcome return for old friends, fantastic food, spectacular music and outstanding fashion – all in the name of a worthy cause. The annual event, held March 24-26, is a fundraiser to support the American Red Cross, Guam Chapter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you