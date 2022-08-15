Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years:
Viruses. Pandemics. Shut downs. Emergencies.
Silenced experts. Outlawed treatments.
Vaccines. Complications.
Loss of liberty. Tyrannical governors.
Mass psychosis.
Disputed elections. Controversial court decisions.
WHO. WEF. Klaus Schwab. George Soros. Bill Gates.
The Great Reset.
Inflation. Recession. Insurrection.
It’s enough to give me indigestion, to make me go straight and stop overeating the news.
Yet I persist. I read more. I watch more. I shake my head more.
I don’t know what kind of a world my grandchildren will inherit.
Yet I can be assured of one thing: God is in control.
All of the manipulations of the world’s economies and all the suppression of its population will in the end come to naught. Yes, there will be more wars and rumors of wars, and yes, there will be a Great Tribulation the like of which the world has never seen.
And when all is said and done, every knee in heaven, on earth and under the earth will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father (Philippians 2:10-11).
Knowing this, I can have confidence. I may not know the future. But God does.
But while I can confidently trust God with the universe, I sometimes have difficulty trusting him with the little piece of it that is called “my life.”
We are in the midst of a great upheaval in the Middlebrooke house. Like many friends who have gone before us in the last year, we too are leaving Guam.
And when I look at my to-do list, I am overwhelmed.
A house to sell. A house to buy. (And both within a matter of months.)
A major surgery to arrange. Temporary housing to find for the duration of treatment.
Records to gather from the four corners of the island. (And just how many doctors HAVE we seen in two decades?)
A story that must be written before I go.
Details. Details. Details.
The Devil is in the details!
But so is God.
And despite being frayed because I have so many loose ends to tie up, I can have confidence because God knows and He is in control.
And though the way is a bit foggy and I sometimes trip, He is directing my steps.
Through the revolving door.
Into new adventures.