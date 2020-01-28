LOS ANGELES – R&B singer Lizzo kicked off the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, dedicating the night to basketball star Kobe Bryant, whose death in a helicopter accident earlier in the day threw a cloud over music’s biggest night.
“Tonight is for Kobe” said Lizzo, going into a medley of the title song from her album “Cuz I Love You” and hit single “Truth Hurts.”
The Grammy Awards show was taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of Bryant’s team the Los Angeles Lakers
“We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said Alicia Keys. “We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this.”
Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died on Sunday morning when the helicopter they were riding in went down in heavy fog and hilly terrain in suburban Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Keys then brought members of the Boyz II Men on stage to join them in an a capella version of their ballad “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye,” dedicated to Bryant.
The show was being broadcast from the Staples Center, home court for the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant starred for two decades as one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players.
“It’s a real tough day and we want to send our love to the families, the kids, the mothers,” performer DJ Khaled said backstage. “It’s hard to catch a vibe right now at this moment but we’re going to do it.”
Teen pop star Billie Eilish, a Los Angeles native nominated for six Grammy awards on the night, posted a photo of Bryant on her Instagram account, along with a video clip of the basketball star Bryant talking with Gianna.
Eilish, 18, captioned the video simply: “Uggghhhhhhhhh”
Grammy nominee Camila Cabello also posted a photo of Bryant on Instagram and wrote that, despite not being a basketball fan, his documentary “MUSE” got her through a painful time in her life.
“I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own,” the singer wrote.
Lizzo wins three awards
R&B newcomer Lizzo started the night by winning three of her leading eight nominations, including best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You,” and pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” beating established artists like Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.
Teen sensation Billie Eilish, 18, won the first of six potential awards for her pop album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” beating Swift’s “Lover,” while her older brother Finneas was named producer of the year.
Eilish, Lizzo and black country rapper Lil Nas X are going head to head for the top prizes – album, record, song of the year and best new artist – presented at the end of the 3-1/2-hour live telecast.
Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus were named best pop duo for their viral collaboration “Old Town Road,” which also won the best music video Grammy.
The song, which spent 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts last year, is to get a special tribute performance on Sunday from K-Pop stars BTS, making their debut performance at the Grammys, and other musicians.
Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, who was gunned down in his Los Angeles neighborhood last year, won best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle,” and will also get a separate tribute.
Blake Shelton and his fiancee Gwen Stefani held hands as they debuted their new romantic duet “Nobody But You,” while the Jonas Brothers, Tyler the Creator and Boyz II Men were among the other performers.
The Grammy winners are chosen by members of the Recording Academy, which is currently embroiled in a dispute over the departure of its new chief executive Deborah Dugan and her allegations of conflicts of interest in the nominations process. The Recording Academy has denied the allegations.