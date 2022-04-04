You never remember it immediately.
Every morning, there's a four-second lag between opening your eyes and the realization that someone you love has died, as if your brain is trying to protect you, however briefly. Yes, day-to-day, you're obviously still struggling. You have blanks in your thinking and holes in your memory and "The Grieving Brain" by Mary-Frances O'Connor, PhD may help you see why.
When you lose someone, it's almost as though your internal GPS has gone haywire. So many things and emotions are where they used to be, but something – someone – is missing and your brain continues to recalculate. Your missing loved one is here, but not here, and dealing with that loss, says O'Connor, can feel like trying to travel through two different worlds. Your brain needs time to "develop new predictions" and adapt to a new normal.
Grief can do other odd things that might make you think you're "crazy." Believing that you've seen a loved one or heard him is one, and it's common. Anger is another, though you may not understand where to lay blame. It's even normal to grieve for people you didn't personally know, such as a celebrity. O'Connor says that evolution contributes to these kinds of "magical" thinking, and that animals do it, too.
How your loved one died may change how you grieve and how your neural system is re-wired. Recalling the death or the notification of it, or holding onto "incompatible beliefs" are both ways for the brain to learn to accept the loss you've experienced.
The main thing to remember is this: grief is very individual. There is no "prescription" for it, no set time, and no chronology to it, there's no "clear beginning, middle, and end that we may hope for..." You just have to maintain "flexibility," ride the "oscillation" of it, and if all else fails and you're completely feeling stuck, seek help.
"If we never allow the feelings of grief to surface," says O'Connor, "and we cannot contemplate them... they might continue to plague us."
Let's start here: if you are brand-newly bereaved or are anticipating that you will be soon, "The Grieving Brain" is a big NOT YET. You're not ready for this book.
As author Mary-Frances O'Connor PhD points out in many ways, you're likely not thinking quite straight. This book will only make things worse, with bounce-around chapters that mix multiple metaphors with personal stories with new-age ideas and science, all lobbed fast at readers with Grief Brain who may not yet be able to catch these hardballs. It doesn't help that the information can go from grade-school-level explanation to college-level lecture, sometimes in the same sentence. That sweet spot of learning can be lost.
Another thing: O'Connor says she's not offering advice. So why even read this book?
To understand, but don't worry about that until you've lived with, dined with, and slept with grief for awhile, or you'll just be more muddled. "The Grieving Brain might be helpful for you in time, but probably nowhere near immediately.