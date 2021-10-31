From contemporary favorites like "Squid Game" to "Paw Patrol," and classics that never go out of style like clowns and astronauts, the costumes were out in full force Friday evening as the Guam Army National Guard hosted its annual Trunk or Treat at the Army Readiness Center in Barrigada. COVID-19 restrictions have forced Halloween fans to change their mode of operation, but it didn't stem the fun as several organizations rolled out the masks, sanitizers and candy for the hundreds of kids and families who showed up.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you