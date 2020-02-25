Hundreds of people in the finest Mardi Gras regalia filled the Hyatt Regency Guam ballroom in Tumon for the annual Mardi Gras Celebration.
The Guam Women’s Club, the island’s first women’s organization, held its annual signature event on Saturday. The event was sold out with nearly 400 people attended. That night they crowned the new King Rex, Andrew Gayle, who replaces the outgoing King Rex Gener Delequina.
Divina Evaristo, event co-chairwoman and executive board member at large, said the feedback they received was very positive.
"Everyone really enjoyed themselves and we truly appreciate the support from the community and all of the Guam Women's Club friends," she said.
First organized by the club in 1954, the annual Mardi Gras Celebration is the fundraiser for the Guam Women’s Club Scholarship program. To date, the organization has helped many local students pursue their higher education goals at the University of Guam.
The local organization was founded in February 1952 and formally incorporated as a nonprofit organization on March 10, 1953.