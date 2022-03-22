Health Fair offers Guam screening, education, and prevention

Diabetes remains a threat to the health of many Guamanians.
In fact, adults diagnosed with diabetes are two to four times more likely than people without diabetes to die of heart disease or experience a stroke, according to 2021 data shared by the governor's office.
The 2021 data also showed that, as of November of that year, approximately half of the individuals who died from COVID-19 in Guam had diabetes
To learn more about diabetes and get free health screenings, residents can joint the 2022 Diabetes Alert Day Drive-Thru Mini Health Fair.
The objective of the mini health fair is to teach the public how to learn preventative measures to live a healthy life, according to organizers. Nutritious meals, less processed foods and regular exercise are key to a healthier life, health officials have said.
The fair, which will be held from 9-11 a.m. on March 26 at the Paseo de Susana parking lot in Hagåtña, is organized by The Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam Diabetes Control Coalition, the Guam Diabetes Association, The Diabetes Foundation of Guam, and the District 204 Lions Clubs International.
The event will provide free health consultations on disease prevention and wellness, free screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar, and overall "promote risk reduction tips to control and prevent diabetes through screening, education, and prevention," as stated by a press release from DPHSS.
A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic also will be available at the Diabetes Alert Day Drive-Thru Health Fair for those who want to receive their first, second or booster shot.
To learn more, contact Patrick S. Luces, Public Health program coordinator, at (671) 688-8805 or Patrick.Luces@dphss.guam.gov.